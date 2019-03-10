Gwyneth Paltrow Drops By ‘SNL’ To Spoof (And Promote) Her Goop Lifestyle Brand

News & Culture Writer
03.10.19

From R. Kelly’s viral interview with Gayle King to Pete Davidson’s discussion of the many accusations of sexual abuse against Kelly and Michael Jackson, this weekend’s Saturday Night Live was rife with social commentary. (Hell, even the more playful “The Impossible Hulk” sketch with Idris Elba and Cecily Strong took some swings.) But when it came to Weekend Update’s latest dive into Gwyneth Paltrow’s vilified Goop brand, the show seemed to be pulling its punches — especially when Paltrow herself cameoed alongside cast member Heidi Gardner.

Gardner reprised her character Baskin Johns, a Goop staffer with low self-esteem who can’t seem to remember what she’s selling, for the segment with Weekend Update co-host Michael Che. After her inevitable breakdown two minutes into the pitch, she brought out her supervisor “Pfeiffer” to help seal the deal. “Pfeiffer, I need your help because I’m really afraid that Gwen is gonna fire me,” she said. The supervisor’s response? “No, she doesn’t believe in ‘firing,’ remember? It’s called ‘conscious-unemploying.'”

The remaining minute and a half of the segment features Paltrow’s character taking over for Gardner’s, like when she explains that salt is really just “angry sugar.” Within seconds, however, she becomes just as nervous as her employee and ultimately forgets many of the Goop products she’s there to sell to the Studio 8H audience.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gwyneth Paltrow#SNL
TAGSgoopgwyneth paltrowHeidi GardnerSNLWEEKEND UPDATE

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP