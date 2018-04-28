H. Jon Benjamin’s Failed Threesome Story Brings On A Classic Stephen Colbert Laughing Fit

H. Jon Benjamin’s new book is titled Failure Is An Option, something that he proves isn’t just a fun title during his appearance on The Late Show on Friday. Not only did Benjamin detail how he has failed consistently throughout life, he also brought Stephen Colbert to tears with the story of his college threesome experience.

While the entire book isn’t just about sex, Benjamin does include some fine artistic poses that Colbert can’t show on television. What he can do is detail how he ended up in a threesome with a woman and his very willing college roommate. The Archer and Bob’s Burgers star was not interested in partaking, but he couldn’t seem to get that point across well enough. So while his roommate immediately got naked like he was about to take a bath, Benjamin stayed dressed, became soaked with flop sweat, and just decided to lie next to them while the deed went down.

The only way that situation is any more awkward is if Benjamin decided to open a bag of chips. No matter what, this might be the best way to properly sell a book.

