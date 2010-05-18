HA HA, NICE CAR JACKASS

Oh man, I could look at this picture all day. Sad-faced Jay Leno getting one of his vintage cars towed because it broke down. Photographer Ted Soqui snapped this and wrote:
Forgot to post this image of the “Tonight Show” host, Jay Leno, with his broken down 1963 Porsche on Mulholland Drive a couple of weeks ago. Was riding my bicycle with my bike club, The L.A. Wheelmen, when we came across Jay and his Porsche. He told me his fuel pump gave out.
That makes me want to move to Los Angeles and just drive around the hills hoping to see Leno getting his car towed, just so I could stop and be like, “Hey Mr. Leno, do you need any assistance?” And he’d probably be gracious and decline, so then I’d say, “Hey dickhead, I wasn’t offering you help. I just asked if you needed it because leaving you here would feel even better if you did.” And then I’d peel off.
Of course, I’d have to throw it into reverse and come back to tell him “P.S. — the denim-on-denim only makes you look like an average joe if you’re not wearing an exorbitant watch while standing next to your Porsche. Die in a chemical fire.”
Shoulda been you, brake lines.
Are you sure that that isn’t Ted Kennedy?
/The LA Wheelmen sound very tough…watch out, Hell’s Angels/Hell’s Satans!
And if you’re not living in 2010.
Hey, did you hear about this? Have you heard about this? One of my vintage cars broke down on the side of the road the other day.
Yeah, the mechanic said he hadn’t seen anything so expensive and heavily used fail like that since my jokes at the White House Correspondents Dinner.
Luckily, Leno has a variety of extra petcocks.
Actually, the denim-on-denim makes him look like an average Canadian joe.
After this happened, I heard he just went and took Conan’s car.
And Colin Quinn wasn’t there to push it down the street?
“Die in a chemical fire.”
Actually, if we’re getting specific, I’d suggest an electrical fire. The fire department can’t extinguish an electrical fire unless we cut the electrical source first. So in that case, it would be plausible that the Beverly Hills FD would show up and be obligated to just watch him burn. That would be totally sweet.
/The More You Know.
I hope Leno gave the dude a bag of Doritos.
Look up #LenoMono on twitter, I hid a few easter eggs you seen this, you heard about this?
What a dick smack. I used to see him fairly often at the local car shows. I’ve been wearing my COCO Shirts when I go as of late.
