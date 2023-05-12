Haley Lu Richardson has been a fan of the Jonas Brothers since she was a teenager. The White Lotus star is now living her teenage (and adult) self’s dream by starring in music videos with the group and serving as the official “Jonas Brothers Correspondent” for the Today show.

To celebrate the release of the Jonas Brothers’ sixth album, the cleverly titled The Album, Richardson reported from the group’s performance outside of Studio 1A on Friday morning. “I love you, Kevin! I love you, Nick! I love you, Joe!” she shouted at the boys. “They love me too! They said it! Did you hear?”

The day before, the actress proved her love not through words or chocolate or wine, but by twerking.

Richardson revealed her favorite Jonas Brother in an interview with People. “Obviously I was in love with Nick for my whole life. If I had to pick, it would probably be Nick just because of this one-sided connection that I’ve had for him since I was 10,” she said. “But honestly, after meeting them and being a fan of them into adulthood, I truly just see what makes them each so absolutely uniquely incredible and talented, and the things they each bring to the band and also the world. I just absolutely love all three of them.”

You can watch her work on the Today show below.

(Via People)