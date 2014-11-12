Hank Hill Quotes All ‘King Of The Hill’ Fans Should Know By Heart

11.12.14 4 years ago 21 Comments
For 13 years, Hank Hill gave us all kinds of wise quotes. Today, let’s take a look at some the most important pieces of advice from the world’s foremost purveyor of propane and propane accessories.

1.  “Bobby, Al Yankovic blew his brains out in the late 80s after people stopped buying his records. He’s not worth getting in trouble over.”

From “The Son That Got Away.” I’m not totally sure who he was confusing Weird Al for there.

2. “There better be a naked cheerleader under your bed!”

From “Goodbyew Normal Jeans,” when he sees Bobby — who is taking Home Ec — cleaning a cheerleader’s uniform.

3. “I sell popcorn and popcorn accessories.”

From “Meet The Manger Babies,” giving a twist on his trademark catch phrase.

4. “I am the mack daddy of Heimlich County!”

From “Ho Yeah!,” scaring away a pimp.

5. “I have a sense of humor. I laugh at Tony Danza.”

From “The Man Who Shot Cane Skretteberg,” letting us know he can take a joke.

6. “Can’t you see you’re not making Christianity any better, you’re just making rock and roll worse?”

From “Reborn To Be Wild,” expressing his contempt for Bobby’s Christian youth group.

7. “So, are you Chinese or Japanese?”

From “Westie Side Story,” not understanding that Khan from Laos.

8. “What the hell kind of country is this where I can only hate a man if he’s white?”

Also from “Westie Side Story,” not understanding why he should have to make friends with Khan.

9. “An ‘F’ in English? Bobby, you speak English!”

From “Old Glory,” not understanding Bobby is having problems in English class.

10. “What? No, I sell propane!”

From “My Own Private Rodeo,” after Dale’s dad asks him if he’s gay.

