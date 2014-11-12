Hank Hill Quotes All ‘King Of The Hill’ Fans Should Know By Heart

1. “Bobby, Al Yankovic blew his brains out in the late 80s after people stopped buying his records. He’s not worth getting in trouble over.”
From “The Son That Got Away.” I’m not totally sure who he was confusing Weird Al for there.
2. “There better be a naked cheerleader under your bed!”
From “Goodbyew Normal Jeans,” when he sees Bobby — who is taking Home Ec — cleaning a cheerleader’s uniform.
3. “I sell popcorn and popcorn accessories.”
From “Meet The Manger Babies,” giving a twist on his trademark catch phrase.
4. “I am the mack daddy of Heimlich County!”
From “Ho Yeah!,” scaring away a pimp.
5. “I have a sense of humor. I laugh at Tony Danza.”
From “The Man Who Shot Cane Skretteberg,” letting us know he can take a joke.
6. “Can’t you see you’re not making Christianity any better, you’re just making rock and roll worse?”
From “Reborn To Be Wild,” expressing his contempt for Bobby’s Christian youth group.
7. “So, are you Chinese or Japanese?”
From “Westie Side Story,” not understanding that Khan from Laos.
8. “What the hell kind of country is this where I can only hate a man if he’s white?”
Also from “Westie Side Story,” not understanding why he should have to make friends with Khan.
9. “An ‘F’ in English? Bobby, you speak English!”
From “Old Glory,” not understanding Bobby is having problems in English class.
10. “What? No, I sell propane!”
From “My Own Private Rodeo,” after Dale’s dad asks him if he’s gay.
“I don’t have an anger problem, I have an idiot problem.”
+1
“That’s my purse! I don’t know you!”
HANK Hill. Hank.
ALABASTER!
Bobby: Why is the fence so big Dad?
Hank: Well Bobby, millions of people come to America every year, searching for a better life, and we’ve decided that we don’t need that many.
(trying to quell a riot, hank walks to an open microphone) “I’d like you all to join me in our national anthem”
(upon meeting Jimmy Carter) “You were the president of our country: America”
EGREGIOUS OVERSIGHT: Bobby, if you weren’t my son I’d hug ya.
Son, you’re teasing the gorilla in the monkey house.
I’m gonna kick your ass.
If you don’t quit running I’m gonna kick it harder!
#6 is spot on.
“Oh god I just stabbed a parking attendant! Where’s the button to turn maself in?”
“Thatherton!”
Always a favorite…
“This muggy Novembah weathah is givin’ me the horribles.”
-Bill’s Southern Dandy cousin.
Hank Hill to Peggy Hill
Peg, I’m trying to control an outbreak, and you’re driving the monkey to the airport!
YouTube Poops has pretty much ruined me. Now when I think of a signature Hank Hill quote, I come up with BOGGLE? on loop.