Why ‘Hannibal’ Is The Best Horror Series On Television

Horror is always difficult to make work on television. Essentially, the longer a story goes, the more difficult it is to make it scary. Hannibal, however, is proving that wrong by not only being creepy right out of the gate, but by getting better with each episode.
It’s Built On Audience Knowledge
A prequel of sorts to The Silence Of The Lambs, Hannibal is actually an odd mashup of surreal horror and police procedural. Hannibal is still Doctor Hannibal Lecter, a respected physician and psychologist, and as far as anyone knows, he’s just a classy gentleman who wants to help. And that’s what makes it so disturbing, especially as the show carefully interleaves Hannibal’s crimes with the bizarre serial killers he and Will Graham help hunt down.
It’s that sense of knowing the wolf is not only at the door, but has moved in, sold most of your stuff, and is just now preparing to eat you that makes the show so disturbing. It’s not a big reveal that Hannibal eats people in this show. It’s all about what happens as people inch closer to the truth.
It’s A Meaty, Layered Show
If there’s a more literary, detail-packed show on television, it’s hard to think of one. For example, one of the key lines, early in the show, is spoken by Hannibal himself: “Killing must feel good to God, too… He does it all the time, and are we not created in His image?”
This is relevant because pretty much everything about Hannibal, from the architecture of his office to the way he holds his fork, tells us he thinks he’s God. In fact, the entire show is carefully written to show Hannibal as less a literate monster and more of a terrifying, corrupting influence, a Lucifer figure so clever you don’t realize he’s corrupting you until it’s far, far too late. And it makes your skin crawl.
It’s Full Of Little Puzzles And Hints For Fans
Bryan Fuller, the showrunner, can essentially use Graham, Hannibal, and a handful of characters from the novels, but almost no other characters, which even extends to off-hand mentions like Benjamin Raspail. So the writing staff gets creative; for example, the second season introduces Cynthia Nixon as Kade Prurnell, which is an odd name…until you realize it’s an anagram for “Paul Krendler”, the jerk-ass investigator who suffers a rather ignominious end at the end of Hannibal’s fork.
This extends to sly jokes at Fuller’s expense: Ellen Muth plays a woman named Georgia who thinks she’s dead, for example.
It’s Got A Superb Cast
The show is anchored by Hugh Dancy as Will Graham, and Mads Mikkelsen as Hannibal, and they do a superb job of playing off each other. So much of this show is built around talking that the actors need to be damn near perfect, and they usually are. Mikkelsen in particular stands out because although as a character he’s utterly monstrous, you still feel bad for the guy. The closing shot of one of the episodes, where Hannibal sits in his chair, longing for his friend Will Graham, will make you feel bad for the people-eating psychopath.
They’re backed by a surprisingly excellent cast, most notably Laurence Fishburne, who in addition to playing his role with surprising understatement, can also be as funny as hell:
It also uses comedians surprisingly effectively. Scott Thompson (yes, Buddy Cole) is a regular member of the cast and Eddie Izzard and Molly Shannon have both had knock-out roles on the show.
It’s Elegantly, Hilariously Disgusting
Hannibal is fairly gory for network television, but the true gross-outs come whenever Hannibal serves food, whether for himself or his guests. It ties in with that corrupting influence he exerts; the only thing Hannibal enjoys more on this show than eating people is immaculately preparing people and serving them to other people.
And the show has, as its main technical consultant, José Andrés, a highly respected chef. In other words, it’s his job to figure out how to make the food on this show seem delicious. It’s the food porn we’re so familiar with, shot beautifully and moodily by experienced cinematographer Jack Hawkinson, paired with the grotesque horror of knowing exactly who’s being eaten. You simultaneously feel hungry and want to gag. It’s the food show from hell, and it’s hilarious.
Again, it’s all about Hannibal’s corrupting influence; why would the people around him believe he’s a cannibal? He’s just a guy who likes to cook, and is quite good at it. Go on, have a second helping!
This goes beyond just the unorthodox proteins. For example, if you pay attention to the ingredients Hannibal serves his guests, you’ll often find hints he’s subtly manipulating them, especially poor Will Graham.
Hannibal is a show NBC isn’t sure about: It narrowly survived a summer run at NBC’s 10pm death slot on Thursday, only to be renewed and placed in… NBC’s Friday 10pm death slot. So, if you love horror, take a moment to set your DVR, or catch up with the series on Amazon Prime; it’s some of the best horror on television.
Mads Mikkelsen is the best. I doubt I would have even bothered with this show if someone else was cast in the role.
This show is ridiculously well done ;)
He scared the beejezus out of me. I mean… His name literally means crazy. SHEESH.
If yall havent seen Valhalla Rising, ya need to fix that. Mads plays the main character in it. He doesnt say but a handful (if that) of words thru the entire movie, yet he steals the show. def worth the time to check it out.
Hannibal is amazing. One of the best dramas on TV. Mads is my favorite version of Lecter.
This show is how you do horror.
I still like Brian Cox’s Lecter (Lecktor) in Manhunter the most, but only because I love Brian Cox, and Manhunter is one of my favorite movies.
I should add though, I do like Mads more than Hopkins. His is a genuinely scary performance, but far less hammy.
@Antbaby Machete Squad Leader So what you’re saying is, you like Cox.
Joking aside, I think you’re 100% right. Although I have to admit, I do like Hopkins’ performance, and that blooper reel bit where he suddenly goes into a Stallone impersonation and does it for a few minutes is hilarious.
What can I say? I LOVE the Cox. I’ll have to check out that blooper reel.
Here you go
Thank you, that is excellent.
I love Hopkins in Lambs – one of the most truly evil performances ever. But in the other Hannibal movies, he basically plays Frasier Crane. So on the whole, I’d call Mads the best Hannibal.
Mads > Hopkins > Cox > That guy from Hannibal Rises
@Frenchy I do love Mads’ version. But I prefer Hopkin’s because there is something about him that make’s him it believable that he got away with this for so long. The “Fraiser Crane” side of him could be butchering people and serving them up and none would be the wiser.
Mads seems evil. And even Jack can’t see the evil, it’s hard for me to believe that he doesn’t suspect that there is something off about him.
@Dan Seitz: So by a few minutes you meant a few seconds.
As much as I adore Mads as Hannibal the Cannibal, it still bothers me that he has a very strong accent & Anthony Hopkin’s movie Hannibal did not. I know, I know, two different pieces, but still.
I got used to it. I’m just glad it’s not English, if it had to be generic European.
That’s true, English accents are the default if they’re not ‘Merican.
I love this show. And I love knowing that even if NBC cancels it (like they have enough “good” shows to do that) the added existence of alternatives to network and cable TV, plus Bryan Fuller’s desire to tell the whole story means Netflix or Amazon Prime would pick it up with the quickness.
This is, without a doubt, the oddest funding situation on TV.
‘Hannibal’ is shockingly cheap to produce for such a high quality series. Nobody seems to know exactly how much it costs per episode, but apparently it comes in under $2 million an episode. That’s cheap for broadcast TV.
Furthermore, it’s funded by a consortium: AXN (Japanese broadcast TV) pays for some of it, Gaumont pays for most of it, and NBC pays a relative pittance. Basically as long as the show makes Gaumont money, it’ll stay on the air.
Right, @Dan, listening and reading interviews with Fuller last year he pretty much knew he was getting a 2nd season regardless of NBC because of the foreign funding. I haven’t read as much since it’s early this year, but I would guess that Fuller knows a lot more about future seasons than he can let on considering how he keeps teasing what season will do what later
Apparently he’s got the seasons hashed out into seven sets: The first three a prequel, one for each of the three novels worth reading, and a final wrap-up season.
It would be awesome if they make it that far. Especially with the books not having a conclusion to the characters
@Dan Seitz @Lomez they already in the pilot set up ‘the red dragon’ in the first scene. With the woman on the ground and the mirror. “DO YOU SEE”
This really is the best show on TV right now. It’s utterly disturbing and still incredibly creative. I really have no idea what is coming each week, which typically doesn’t happen on TV anymore.
I can’t believe the rough shake this show is getting from NBC. It’s the Fuller curse; dude just isn’t allowed more than 2 seasons, ever.
Honestly, it’s bizarre because they could have spiked it like a football last season, but said the DVR numbers and the social media fandom was good enough to bring it back. Honestly, if they’re bringing back The Michael J. Fox Show (which they are), I think all Hannibal has to do is show mild improvement.
I thought they canceled Michael J. Fox Show?
@bhammer100 I believe MJFS has only gotten a soft, unofficial cancelation by being removed from the schedule. It’s still possible NBC could attempt to salvage it with some kind of retooling.
The cast has been tweeting they’ve been renewed; really, they’d know if anyone would.
I haven’t seen the tweets but there’s a NY Times post this week about them not even knowing when the last 7 air. But that they’re not cancelled
[www.nytimes.com]
@Lomez
Sounds like the ground they’re on is….
/puts on glasses
Pretty shaky
Stunningly gory. I’m constantly shocked by how far they are able to push the envelope on a network station. It goes way further than Dexter ever did, and they do it consistently.
It’s not bloody, though. That’s the thing. Messy as hell; I don’t think I’m EVER going to forget the fungus garden or the serial killer that kicked off this season.
The scene where the guy peeled himself out of the human portrait actually proved to be too much for me. One of the most visceral things I’ve ever seen on tv.
The leg through the saw was the perfect touch. No foot needed!
Yeah, that skin tearing off when he escaped, shit that was brutal. Hannibal is on a broadcast network and Dexter was on a premium cable network, and I don’t think Dexter ever did anything as gruesome as that.
I’ve got a strong stomach, and I still had to look away during that escape scene. Oh my god, so horrifying.
If this show was on AMC it would get 4-5 times the ratings. I just don’t understand why such a great show can’t find an audience yet shows that are complete garbage (IMO) demolish everything ratings-wise.
Because most people are idiots. This explains the entirety of CBS’s primetime lineup.
To be fair, this is DEFINITELY not for the squeamish. The food bits alone are probably too much for some people.
@Dan Seitz It makes me feel bad when I know it’s people but it wouldn’t stop me from eating it.
I’ve been evangelizing about this show since the middle of the first season. Selling people on Hannibal Lecter on TV is tough.
I tell people to watch the pilot (which admittedly has some weirdness in that they were obviously toying with setting the series in the ’80s). That generally does it.
This clip alone should do convince others to at least give it a shot.
Morpheus LIVES!!
This show is wonderful. Arguably the best drama on network television. It’s about time Warming Glow gave it the attention it deserves. If you haven’t started watching it – do so immediately. I wouldn’t watch it during or just before a meal. Important safety tip.
Thanks for writing this up. Hannibal is the best drama on network TV and pushes the boundaries of gore further than any show on television. As a horror series it is a cut above The Walking Dead and American Horror Story. I’ve been evangelical about this show, but NBC seems to believe it’s not worth promoting and it shows in the dismal ratings.
Dude – it’s NBC. What did you expect? It’s a minor miracle they managed not to screw the show up – did you want them to market it well too? That’s asking a bit much (i.e. Community).
I hope Constantine takes a page out of Hannibal’s book as far as the atmosphere and scary factors go. I want to see my nightmare on screen and feel like the devil is real
I have my fingers crossed for “Constantine”. I think Neil Marshall is directing the pilot (good), someone from “The Mentalist” wrote the pilot (not so good), and David Goyer is producing (could go either way). Is it possible that NBC might have TWO decent dramas on their network at the same time?
We can dream. Getting Neil Marshall on the pilot is a good start.
I think they have to find the right showrunner, then give them the freedom to do their thing – like they appear to have done with Fuller; but just because a network gets lucky once (or twice) doesn’t mean they can consistently reproduce quality. For example – look at AMC. They’ve got Mad Men, had Breaking Bad, yet they’ve also got TWD – which is so-so at best.
Excellent write-up.
Seriously, NBC. If you can’t make a show this good work in a real timeslot, what can you make work?
I don’t understand people banging on the timeslot for this show. Have you guys watched it? There’s no way you can put this thing in primetime. It’s just too much. A show this gory has to be on in one of the late slots, otherwise you’d have to compromise the more disturbing aspects and you’d end up with a neutered version that would not resonate nearly as much.
The problem is that the timeslot is basically where you put a show to kill it. Or in NBC’s case because you care more about the DVR numbers.
@sliceoflife The hour isn’t a problem for me as much as the day is. Maybe you’re right that it has to be on late (wouldn’t necessarily bet on it, though; but I’m no expert on standards & practices), and I’m personally glad it’s on at 9 because I don’t have a DVR and I wouldn’t like having to miss whatever would be on at 8 & 8:30 most any other day, but I think fewer people watch TV on Friday night than do on any other night besides Saturday. They could do better.
Best horror series? Clearly. Best network drama? Also, clearly. Best drama period on TV? OK maybe not quite. But it’s damn close.
I watched the first season but I didn’t really get into it. Partly because it was a police procedural and partly because the whole mental illness=super investigation powers thing has been done to death.
BRYAN FULLER IS A GENIUS AND THIS SHOW IS AMAZING.
Fact.
Double fact.
A far better depiction of Dr H over the prequel…Hannibal Rising. And the stylized offerings are superb, each scene entirely entertaining on its own.
Hannibal’s biggest issue is NBC. If the show was on AMC, A&E, FX or HBO, it would be looked at as one of the best shows on television. It wouldn’t be as overlooked and the ratings would be in better perspective.
The show is honestly on par with the likes of Breaking Bad and True Detective, and for a network show, it’s mind-blowing. It doesn’t need any of the excess the cable channels provide in terms of swearing, nudity or violence. What the show needs that those channels provide is a network that is able to take ratings and look at them as they are in 2014, not as they were 1994. I worry that NBC won’t embrace the show as those other networks have with their “edgy” dramas and will just focus on the numbers.
If NBC unceremoniously cancels Hannibal, I just hope they allow the show to have a proper wrap up.
It’s also got Gillian Anderson, who’s still hot as balls.
This show is phenomenal. It’s as lurid and unsettling as a fever dream. Wonderfully acted, gorgeous written and shot. Hannibal’s suits deserve their own tumblr if they don’t have one.
I’m not sure how I missed season 1 when it was on, but someone recommended it to me during the True Detective break and I was hooked. My favorite show on television right now, over Justified, Archer, the Americans, whatever. You have to buy into the world-view, but it’s an amazing piece of work.
Funny enough, Silence of the Lambs was on TV last night. It’s the first time I’ve watched it since this show started and the contrast is amazing. I was never a huge fan of Anthony Hopkins’ Hannibal, but Mads’ take is so much better for me.
can someone please forward this article and the ensuing comments to someone who matters at NBC. Love this show. Need this show.
Why can he only use a handful of characters? I didn’t know that, I hope they change that
Short answer: Rights issues. Apparently The Silence of The Lambs is tightly controlled by MGM. It’s not clear who owns what, apparently. Like, we might see Francis Dolarhyde in season four, if it gets that far, or, you know, not.
Yeah this show is awesome. Part of my enjoyment of it is the fact the its on NBC. It makes me feel like I’m having great sex in church – like a naughty little bitch and I love it.
*drums fingers* Are we getting weekly recaps or what? Its brilliance has been obvious from the very first episode, that it slowly twisted and tightened the tension like a garrote in subsequent episodes whilst offering style, wit and glamour amidst the carnage makes it my favourite show by some distance.
That last comment was brought to you by a spare avatar. Might come in handy one day.
YES! Why can’t we have recaps for Hannibal? It lends itself well to screen-grabs and giffing. The plot comes in recappable chunks, everybody on the show is pretty. I don’t even know why this is such a hard sell.
When I heard that a HANNIBAL series was being developed, I was worried that it would be in the wrong hands. Then, I heard that Bryan Fuller was working on it, and I started rubbing my hands in anticipation. It’s a series that I think deserves a lot better than it’s gotten. It’s a gory, horrific macabre MASTERPIECE. The casting is great. Hugh gives Will that feeling where he’s right on the edge of cracking completely, but somehow holds himself back. Mads made a GREAT Le Chiffre in CASINO ROYALE, so when I heard that he’d landed the lead role, I knew I had to tune in. Haven’t missed an ep yet.