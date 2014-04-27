‘Hannibal’ Recap: The Slasher Film, Exquisitely Dissected

Hannibal is building up to its final four episodes this season, filling in the gaps and building to that fight scene that opened the season. But this episode, in the meantime, offers a witty and troubling riff on, of all horror genres, the slasher film.
The episode’s fundamental plotline is full of nods to and riffs on slasher tropes. Randall Tier, which appears to be Hannibal‘s take on Francis Dolarhyde, has a mask, a distorted look, and a gimmick. He kills a young couple going away to make out. His chosen employment is a riff on that most archetypical of all slashers, Norman Bates. Even the finale of the episode is a classic slasher moment, truncated, subverted and made oddly beautiful. It’s a bit of an odd choice for such a careful, elegant show as this one, but, just like the climax of the last plotline was a witty subversion of the psychological thriller, this one is about filling in the gaps, the why of the killer instead of the how.
This episode is essentially themed around the nature of man; how much of us is rational, and how much of us is instinctual? Tellingly, the episode opens with a nightmare; Will has Hannibal tied to a tree, and the Ravenstag is slowly tightening a noose around Hannibal’s neck. If Randall is at one end of the scale between man and animal, Will and Hannibal are at others, the question being how much they overlap. Much of this episode is about Hannibal and Will engaging in head games. Can Hannibal push Will to become a monster… and can Will trick Hannibal into revealing his true nature?
And the game seems to have a third player. One of the surprises, this episode, is that Margot Verger seeks out Will Graham, and the two of them have an honest, cathartic moment with each other. Combined with the case in question, it leads Will to the chilling realization that Lecter, as a psychologist, has been pushing his patients towards questionable ends for years, and that Will’s just one in a long line of victims.
- “What do you think about when you think about killing?” “God.” Oh, Hannibal.
- Will’s reveal of Randall’s “design” this episode was fairly disturbing, even for this show.
- Despite all the violence, gore and general terror, this show won’t sink to killing a dog. Poor Buster, either way.
- Clearly the team found something they liked in Jeremy Davies, because his brief scene here was clearly written solely to bring poor Peter back and let us know that yeah, even though he put his social worker in that horse, he’s going to be OK.
- This week’s obsessive fan link: Somebody who breaks down all the artwork and other stuff you see in the sets.
When Margot Verger said she had “the wrong parts and the wrong proclivities” – I assumed that meant she was intimating she was gay. At the same time there seemed to be some sexual tension between her and Will Graham – or was that the product of an overactive imagination?
I thought “proclivities” was a veiled reference to her trying to kill her brother. But I might be wrong
Margot is a lesbian, as confirmed by Bryan Fuller. Then again, he’s explicitly stated that Will is straight and that the show is still loaded with sexual tension between Hannibal and Will, so…
I have the wrong parts and the wrong proclivity for parts is the line. So we’re spared the tedium of another pairing.
@Dan Seitz: Yeah the tension between Will and Hannibal is fairly obvious (at least to me) – but between Margot and Will – less so. I’m a little disappointed because a part of me thought that since Alana (and Beverly) are out of the picture, a relationship between Margot and Will would be really interesting. I have complete faith that Fuller & Co. have something fantastic planned.
I hope this wasn’t Fuller’s take on Francis Dolarhyde, because I think Red Dragon would be an amazing season arc (with Michael Shannon taking on the role).
I remember reading an interview with Fuller where he said he planned to do a whole season on “Red Dragon”. In fact, if I remember correctly – next season is going to be the manhunt for Hannibal, followed by ‘Red Dragon’ in season 4, then he had specific plans for Seasons 5,6, & 7 (with one of them being “Silence”). I think this episode was just an appetizer for what’s coming in an upcoming season.
I feel like he’s burning through the ideas and concepts from the books at an almost absurd rate. To be honest I kind of feel like I’d be happier if he avoided the books or substantially rewrote them.
Agree. Dollarhyde is worth a full season arc, and has to come along after Hannibal’s incarcerated in any event.
It really doesn’t make sense to have a new killer every episode. It waters down what Hannibal has been doing, and distracts from the main story. I think the show would be better served with less villains and more intense investigation of one or two criminals that coincides with the Hannibal/Will conflict. That’s how the books set it out. People almost forget about Buffalo Bill in Silence, because that case was pretty much just the frame to hang the richer story of Clarice and Hannibal on.
@JTRO well said.
@JTRO – thirded! I’ve been thinking this all season.
Also, Michael Shannon would be fantastic as Dollarhyde.
I think the ‘substantial rewrite’ idea is a solid one. There’s a lot of ideas to work from still, though I have to admit when I saw Randall crashing through the window, I was a little bummed, thinking “Already?!” Like what @JTRO said, it would be nice to have some bigger fish being investigated over a number of episodes, rather than new ones each episode. Making Dolarhyde a big bad with a reworked story over the majority of a season would be fantastic.
words like suit, becoming, and transforming used liberally throughout the episode = buffalo bill / silence foreshadow. again, this series is nothing if not a total riff on the silence canon entire.
I wonder if that means they’re sure they’re not getting the episodes they’re gonna need.
Jack has probably spent a lot of time studying organ meats lately.
Love this show, but Christ, there are a lot of weird killers in the Chesapeake area.
As somebody born in DC? It’s pretty credible. Half the people I met as a kid down there I later realized I would not be surprised if they had a few bodies in their crawlspace.
I was so worried about that effing dog. I’ve been worried about all of Will’s dogs since they were introduced. I think Fuller and the writers know this. I think they’re toying with me.
You and me both. The minute I heard that yelp I wasn’t sure if I wanted to keep watching. But I think it’s a subtle moment that emphasizes that as far gone as Will is, he’s still a person who cares. He knows its a trap and goes in anyway.
I’ll admit I want one of those omelets for breakfast now.
I think I like the end game they’re setting up for this season, with Will walking the dangerous line of becoming one of Hannibal’s projects in order to find others/draw him out. I’m really wondering if this will set up next season a little, with Hannibal using past patients to get to Will/Jack while he’s on the run. That could make for some terrific guest stars.
The preview for the next episode, though? With Will seeming to process a body with Hannibal until Randall is designed into a cave bear skeleton? WHOA. We’ll just have to see how much they’re faking us out there.
Some gory stuff in that episode, I winced at the arm being snapped/torn off.
The slow-motion shot of Randall crashing through the window had to be a nod to Manhunter when Will Graham similarly crashes into Dolarhyde’s house.
It’s interesting trying to determine how we get to the scene where Crawford and Hannibal go at it because there’s a glaring abscence of Will there. It’s obvious that the road he’s going down in trying to lure Hannibal is going to take it’s toll. He’ll either be imprisoned or hospitalized again. The preview for next week certainly implies that he’s going too far.
Margot Verger is very intriguing.
Loved Hannibal’s little nod when Will said “Even Steven.” It rivals Arya’s shoulder shrug to Jaqen H’ghar.
I’m guessing something goes wrong, or Jack manages to put something together that Will doesn’t.