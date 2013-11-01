Happy Halloween, Here Are Some ‘Game Of Thrones’ Pugs

In a perfect world, instead of having to buy candy to hand out to your extortionist kids so they don’t egg and toilet paper my house, there’d be a Halloween devoted solely to people who dress their pets up in costumes, and then my neighbors would all bring their dogs to my house so I could give them all cookie treats and rub their bellies. It would certainly beat the crap out of having to surrender my Starburst and Laffy Taffy to greedy little urchins, but I just generally like dogs more than children.
And if these Game of Thrones pugs showed up to my house, I’d probably give them each a filet mignon, because this is one of the greatest pet costumes I’ve ever seen. Then again, I once thought these dogs had the greatest costumes ever, so what the hell do I know?
(Banner via Reddit)
Keep handing out Laffy Taffy motherfucker. I got eggs for days.
Seriously? I love Laffy Taffy. Although, I just gave a kid Whoppers and I hate myself for it. Malt balls are like chocolate candy corn.
I have long referred to Whoppers as ‘candy punishment’.
Man, Laffy Taffy is for specialists. Kids who sneak back for seconds should be tagged and tracked to see how they turn out.
*knows exactly how they turn out*
I like the pugs but this is corgi country
Corgis are way too cheerful to be Starks. To get the proper “winter is coming” expression, you need the worried face of a pug.
Corgis would be Martells. Expect a Red Viper Corgi this time next year.
I feel like a St. Bernard Hodor would be appropriate
Why hasn’t somebody meme’d dogs for GoT houses already??
There is enough room on the internet for more than one dog. Also, Pugs > Corgis.
That’s grounds for an insta-ban, doopdedoop
/actually loves pugs as much as corgis
//well,almost
Pugs win for always.
Pugs by a country mile.
Oh GoT pugs. You can’t use a sword! You’re a dog! LOLZ4EVA