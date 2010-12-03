Happy Holidays from the RockCats

We tend to drift away from strict television news on Fridays (settle down, the Corgis will be here later), so this seems like a good time to share this video of the RockCats playing “Jingle Bells.” In a delightful and appropriate twist, the lyrics have been replaced by cats meowing. It’s a huge improvement, in my opinion. (It helps if you imagine a line of people like a bell choir, except instead of bells they’re holding kittens and squeezing the kittens to produce the different tones.)
Anyway, the RockCats are a Chicago-area act who also double as the Acro-Cats, and if it genuinely bothers you that I’m featuring them on a TV blog, well, they’ve been on TV before. So there. Although at this point I think there are more readers here for the cats than the TV news.
(Thanks to Burnsy for sharing)
I had to turn the sound off…as a counter to this I offer this link to dog awesomeness:
More like “Lars Ulwhiskers”!
Goddammit, dachshund, I’ve got that scheduled for later today.
Not true Matt, I’m also here for the gifs of large, bouncing titties.
(settle down, the Corgis will be here later)
*packs up Super Soaker, descends from clock tower*
@EP, Lars Ulwhiskers of Catallica. James Catfield on lead vocals.
Them not playing “stray cat strut” seems like a missed opportunity.
Best Faster Pussycat tribute band I’ve ever seen.
I’ll see your trained cats and awesome dogs and raise you big cats.
On guitar: pete meownsend
On drums: tabby lee
On keyboard: jeeey lee mewis
Jeeey=jerry
Fuck dammit!
They have a better drummer than the White Stripes.
Who can forget the Catallica album Master of Puppies?
That music is from Jingle Cats. Who have been around for 20 years. Holy shit.
