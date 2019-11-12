Margot Robbie’s live-action Harley Quinn shall soon star in Birds Of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), which does not include Jared Leto’s Joker because they’ve broken up, and Harley’s striking out on her own to assemble a girl gang. However, the greatest supervillain in Gotham does appear in DC Universe’s upcoming Harley Quinn animated series, and he’s a real pain in the tush, from the looks of this very profane, violence-filled trailer.

In this series, Harley’s voiced by Kaley Cuoco, and she’s also done with the Joker (Alan Tudyk), but he’s not done with her. Not truly, although the trailer shows him abandoning her in the face of the Caped Crusader before Harley sobs, “Joker never loved me. He only loves Batman.” This leads Harley to form her own gathering of supervillainesses, and of course, the Joker cannot stand for his ex-girlfriend to experience her own success. Cue the spatter of blood and Harley’s baseball bat crushing a kneecap while she strikes out for her own freedom and the goal of becoming “Queenpin.” Meanwhile, the Joker attempts to slut-shame Harley with an HPV joke, but the joke’s on him because nearly every sexually active adult catches it at some point in their lives.

What a bad joke!

DC Universe, of course, launched in September 2018, but Harley Quinn looks to be positioning itself as a centerpiece for the streaming service. The series will also include appearances from (Diedrich Bader), Catwoman (Sanaa Lathan), Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), Doctor Psycho (Tony Hale), King Shark (Ron Funches), The Riddler (Jim Rash), Robin (Jacob Tremblay), and Commissioner Gordon (Chris Freakin’ Meloni). Other unknown voice roles shall be filled by JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Wanda Sykes, Giancarlo Esposito, Natalie Morales, and Jason Alexander.

Harley Quinn will stream on November 29.