Arleen Sorkin, actress and performer, has died, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She was 67. Sorkin was one of those talents with a broad and diverse body of work. She began in cabaret, did comedies and soap opera, co-hosted comedy shows, and did voice work. Perhaps her most famous work? Being not only the original voice of the Batman villain Harley Quinn but also the person who inspired her creation.

Unlike most Caped Crusader characters, Harley Quinn didn’t originate on the page. She made her debut in a 1992 episode of Batman: The Animated Series. The chaotic Joker gal pal was supposed to be a one-off, but she was such a hit that she returned eight more times, and then went on to become a DC staple.

The character was co-created by Paul Dini, a college pal of Sorkin’s who, during a sick day, caught her on an episode of Days of Our Lives, in which she appeared from 1984 through 2010. In the episode, she played a harlequin in a dream sequence. And that’s how you get one of the DC’s most popular and enduring characters.

News of Sorkin’s passing was mourned by many, including Mark Hamill, who voiced Joker during her Harley Quinn tenure.

Devastated to learn we've lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin. Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I'm grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. 🙏 Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones. 💔 pic.twitter.com/g1Mb3BWoKn — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 27, 2023

“Devastated to learn we’ve lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin,” Hamill tweeted. “Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I’m grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones.”

James Gunn, who directed Margot Robbie’s iteration of Quinn in the second Suicide Squad, also paid tribute, writing, “Rest in Peace, Arleen Sorkin, the incredibly talented original voice of Harley Quinn, who helped to create the character so many of us love. Love to her family and friends.”

Many others honored Sorkin for her gonzo work as Harley Quinn.

R.I.P. Arleen Sorkin, the original voice of Harley Quinn. The way Sorkin was able to combine twisted loopiness with a hint of sympathetic sadness is key to what made the character work so well. pic.twitter.com/8AIcMqgpci — Vincent Alexander (@NonsenseIsland) August 26, 2023

Arleen Sorkin gave so many amazing performances as Harley Quinn through the years, but I think her best will always be "Harley's Holiday." Her and Kevin Conroy are so great in this final scene. It gets me every time. RIP pic.twitter.com/ZqPDiRMY8y — The Ryan Hipp™ 🏳️‍🌈 (@RyanHippFTW) August 26, 2023

Arleen Sorkin’s voice defined Harley Quinn. Watching this beautifully written scene from “Harley’s Holiday” is heartbreaking, knowing that both she and Kevin Conroy are no longer with us. But let us celebrate the fact that we were able to enjoy their work! Rest in Peace, Arleen X pic.twitter.com/vy5mm7jVJ1 — James Eatock (@cerealgeek) August 27, 2023

Hey cosplayers, show the world what #ArleenSorkin inspired, share your #HarleyCosplay. Here’s some of mine. Thank you #Arleen for inspiring women around the world to step out of the sidekick role, shadowed by abusive men & finding your own power. Myself included ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/9KNdlLr5Ul — tara strong (@tarastrong) August 27, 2023

There is no Harley Quinn without Arleen Sorkin. She was literally the inspiration for the character's creation & brought her to life. Harley could have been nothing but a generic moll of the Joker, but today, Harley Quinn is one of the pillars of DC Comics. Thank you, Arleen. pic.twitter.com/Ninc5WIyXJ — Jeff Harris (@nemalki) August 26, 2023

Goodbye Arleen Sorkin. Thank you for the legendary performances and helping give us an absolute treasure of a character. #HarleyQuinn #batman #KevinandArleen pic.twitter.com/rKPSBWVloq — Hasani Walker (@Hasaniwalker) August 27, 2023

Harley Quinn would not exist as we know her without Arleen Sorkin's incredible talent. Harley started out as an animated series character, she's not from the comics. Harley being Jewish, her attitude, and even her name were all inspired by Arleen. RIP to a real legend. https://t.co/GZesQG6MRs — the council of evil lesbians (@obiwormkenobi) August 26, 2023

Rest In Peace to the original Harley Quinn #ArleenSorkin #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/LHTNT0jYn8 — Wu-Tang is For The Children (@LucasAinalem) August 26, 2023

RIP Arleen Sorkin Her voice performance as Harley Quinn was one of a kind. She managed to be hilarious, but still captured that tragic side of her character flawlessly. Her time as Harley is nothing short of iconic, and she will be missed dearly by everyone. pic.twitter.com/WtrCxWtzwU — 🐿 Toon Brains 🌰 (@Cartoonbrains) August 27, 2023

One of my favorite #HarleyQuinn moments from Batman: TAS. It’s so beyond just suggestive, not sure how they got away with it on weekday afternoon TV. “Wanna try some of my pie? I’m sure you’ll want seconds!” RIP Arleen Sorkin. pic.twitter.com/XkH3bDCTGy — Eric Ansley Diaz 🏳️‍🌈 (@GeekBoyEric) August 27, 2023

RIP to Arleen Sorkin, the original voice of Harley Quinn, and the reason she’s the beloved character that she is. Below Paul Dini explains how her performance as a Harlequin on Days of Our Lives inspired the creation of Harley, so of course she had to voice her on Batman: TAS. pic.twitter.com/qsrXFjHv5O — Eric Ansley Diaz 🏳️‍🌈 (@GeekBoyEric) August 26, 2023

Some noted that Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman on The Animated Series, himself passed away three years back.

Kevin Conroy and Arleen Sorkin. Legends that gave iconic voices for a generation of people who loved Batman and gave Harley Quinn life in her first introduction to the The Dark Knight mythos. Rest in piece you two. Your work will always make an impact in DC history. pic.twitter.com/xTlIaSCrDY — angel 🚀 (@bluenomadd) August 26, 2023

Some shared some of Sorkin’s other work.

This one hurts… Rest in Peace ARLEEN SORKIN, famed Calliope Jones. pic.twitter.com/9nzSz4QjEI — Classic 80's DOOL (@Classic80sDOOL) August 27, 2023

In addition to voicing Harley Quinn – a role specifically designed for her – Arleen Sorkin was also a talented writer. She co-wrote a couple of episodes of TINY TOON ADVENTURES. pic.twitter.com/OG8KjFIG6O — Vincent Alexander (@NonsenseIsland) August 26, 2023

So sad to hear about the passing of Arleen Sorkin. As the lovable Calliope Jones, arriving in Salem in 1984, she brought a lot of humor and light to #Days. Her partnerships with John de Lancie as Eugene and Leann Hunley as Anna, were memorable. #RIPArleenSorkin #DaysofourLives pic.twitter.com/9bOtw1KMXu — 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗲 (@Evangelia1111) August 26, 2023

And others paid tribute as well.

This is very sad news. Arleen was a wonderful woman. A great big ball of talent. Rest in Peace dear Arleen. https://t.co/DRU9Ai7sKP — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) August 27, 2023

Sad to hear that Arleen Sorkin, one of the original High Heeled Women (the first actors I ever wrote for) has passed away. She later went on to be the original voice of Harley Quinn in the DC universe. Here she is, to my right, in our salad days in the NY cabaret world. pic.twitter.com/5ojD6mEdhR — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) August 27, 2023

(Via THR)