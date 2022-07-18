Last week, HBO Max released the first full-length trailer for season three of Harley Quinn, a very good show that everyone should watch instead of yelling on Twitter, or whatever. But it wasn’t the full Harley Quinn experience because there was no swearing and very little violence. Remember, this is the show that had Batman “going down” on Catwoman until DC intervened because “heroes don’t do that.” You gotta have the sex, violence, and swearing — all of which appear in the red-band trailer for season three.

You can watch it below:

🔥 RED BAND TRAILER 🔥 Let’s get f*%&ing raunchy July 28th when #HarleyQuinnS3 premieres on @HBOMax! pic.twitter.com/FqO3SuzGi3 — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) July 18, 2022

I’d like to welcome the latest member (no pun intended) of Batman’s Rogues Gallery: C*ck King. No, not Clock King. We’ve seen him before, including on Batman: The Animated Series, but C*ck King, who has a… well, I’ll let you see for yourself.

Here’s more on what to expect in season three:

Wrapping up their “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,” Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew – King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) – “Harlivy” strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy’s long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.

Harley Quinn season three premieres on HBO Max on July 28.