Harley Quinn is a foul-mouthed delight — the animated series “has already proven itself capable of balancing deep, soul-searching moments on Harley’s behalf with uproariously wicked humor,” as we recently wrote in a glowing review — but only for anyone willing to pay $7.99 per month for DC Universe. That’s the cost of two bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwiches. Two! No wonder showrunner Justin Halpern is constantly asked, “How can I watch Harley Quinn if I don’t have DC Universe?” He finally has an answer: SyFy will show the first season of Harley Quinn on Sunday nights beginning May 3.

Here’s what the schedule looks like.

May 3: Episodes 1-4, 11 p.m. EST

May 10: Episodes 5-7, 11 p.m. EST

May 17: Episodes 8-10, 11 p.m. EST

May 24: Episodes 11-13, 12 a.m. EST

What usually airs at 11 p.m. on a Sunday night on SyFY? Old episodes of Andromeda, I assume. Sorry, but you’ll have to get your Kevin Sorbo fix elsewhere.

Harley Quinn, which stars Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn, Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk as the Joker, Ron Funches as King Shark, Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman, Christopher Meloni as Commissioner Gordon, and Wayne Knight as the Penguin (the list of voice actors is mighty impressive), is available in its entirety on DC Universe.