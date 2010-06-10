Hasselhoff to Be in Easiest Roast Ever

#Comedy Central
06.10.10 8 years ago 8 Comments

David Hasselhoff has agreed to be the subject of Comedy Central’s next roast, which will tape this summer and air on August 15th. Jeffrey Ross could do this one in his sleep. From the press release:

“I’m honored that COMEDY CENTRAL is going to get ‘Hoff’ on me,” said David Hasselhoff. “I have always been a major fan of Roasts, dating back to the days of the ‘Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts.’ Laughter is the best medicine. Bring it on! I’m ready to take the heat.”

And by “heat,” of course, he means “Prairie Fires.” Or possibly Flaming Dr. Peppers. Or a bottle of Hot Damn! The point is, he’s ready to be roasted, because he’s not gonna remember it anyway.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Comedy Central
TAGSCOMEDY CENTRALCRAPPY GERMAN MUSICDavid Hasselhoff

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP