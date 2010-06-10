Hasselhoff to Be in Easiest Roast Ever

David Hasselhoff has agreed to be the subject of Comedy Central’s next roast, which will tape this summer and air on August 15th. Jeffrey Ross could do this one in his sleep. From the press release:
“I’m honored that COMEDY CENTRAL is going to get ‘Hoff’ on me,” said David Hasselhoff. “I have always been a major fan of Roasts, dating back to the days of the ‘Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts.’ Laughter is the best medicine. Bring it on! I’m ready to take the heat.”
And by “heat,” of course, he means “Prairie Fires.” Or possibly Flaming Dr. Peppers. Or a bottle of Hot Damn! The point is, he’s ready to be roasted, because he’s not gonna remember it anyway.
I thought it was a crime that Comedy Central wouldn’t be airing the Tarantino roast, but this more than makes up for it.
I can’t wait for Carrot Top and Ron White to make fun of each other.
$5 says they have KITT comeout and do assgrove jokes.
The best medicine for Hoff is obviously vermouth and shame.
This is a wasted roast, as there is too large an absinthe of material.
Let’s hope laughter is the best medicine because rehab sure hasn’t worked.
Oh man, I got so “Roasted” last night on Jack & Coke. Oh, I mean “by fellow celebrities”.
DUDE!!! Isn’t there an internet law about warning blog readers before displaying naked Hasselhoff??
Well, there OUGHTA BE.
I can’t believe I was so into Knight Rider. So embarrassing.