HBO Making a Show About Porn

Perhaps spurred by the viewer response to Sasha Grey’s jungle of pubic hair on “Entourage,” HBO is now working on a show about the porn industry, according to Page Six.

Mark Wahlberg and Steve Levinson are working with controversial writer James Frey… on a one-hour drama that will use both legit actors and real porn performers. The plot will focus on a giant video company under siege from Internet competitors and a girl from the Midwest whose boyfriend convinces her to move to Los Angeles to become a star. Frey, who’s writing the pilot, said, “We’re going to make a sprawling epic about the porn business in LA. We’re going to tell the type of stories no one else has told before, and go places no one has gone before.”

Places no one has ever gone before, eh? Sounds to me like someone’s finally developed the vagina cam.

The tag line for this should be pretty easy to write. “From the creator of ‘Entourage’ and the writer of the most-disparaged memoir of our time… something something… PORN!”