HBO Renews Anna Paquin's Boobs

#HBO #True Blood
08.11.11 7 years ago 13 Comments

People like vampires and gore and nudity, so it’s no surprise that HBO has ordered a fifth season of “True Blood,” AKA “Twilight for Sluts.” It will air next summer, because that’s the only season that normal people can justify watching it.

In an interview with EW earlier this year, [creator Alan] Ball said the show has “a lot of life in it.” “I love doing it and I don’t really have any plans of doing anything else right now,” Ball said. He also has plenty of material to cull from Harris’ book series. “She said there will be a total of 13 novels, and she’s publishing 10 or 11. If we did do 13 seasons I believe we would have to address why are the vampires aging.”

I like to make fun of “True Blood” because some of the accents are terrible, the stories are preposterous, and there are several characters so awfully written and acted that it makes the show hard to watch. But when you get down to nuts and bolts, this show is about blood and f*cking, and I respect that. I could never be against a show that’s so intent on showing tits and violence. I have principles, you know.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#True Blood
TAGSANNA PAQUINboobsHBOTRUE BLOOD

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP