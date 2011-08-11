HBO Renews Anna Paquin's Boobs

People like vampires and gore and nudity, so it’s no surprise that HBO has ordered a fifth season of “True Blood,” AKA “Twilight for Sluts.” It will air next summer, because that’s the only season that normal people can justify watching it.

In an interview with EW earlier this year, [creator Alan] Ball said the show has “a lot of life in it.” “I love doing it and I don’t really have any plans of doing anything else right now,” Ball said. He also has plenty of material to cull from Harris’ book series. “She said there will be a total of 13 novels, and she’s publishing 10 or 11. If we did do 13 seasons I believe we would have to address why are the vampires aging.”

I like to make fun of “True Blood” because some of the accents are terrible, the stories are preposterous, and there are several characters so awfully written and acted that it makes the show hard to watch. But when you get down to nuts and bolts, this show is about blood and f*cking, and I respect that. I could never be against a show that’s so intent on showing tits and violence. I have principles, you know.