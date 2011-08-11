HBO Renews Anna Paquin's Boobs

People like vampires and gore and nudity, so it’s no surprise that HBO has ordered a fifth season of “True Blood,” AKA “Twilight for Sluts.” It will air next summer, because that’s the only season that normal people can justify watching it.
In an interview with EW earlier this year, [creator Alan] Ball said the show has “a lot of life in it.” “I love doing it and I don’t really have any plans of doing anything else right now,” Ball said. He also has plenty of material to cull from Harris’ book series. “She said there will be a total of 13 novels, and she’s publishing 10 or 11. If we did do 13 seasons I believe we would have to address why are the vampires aging.”
I like to make fun of “True Blood” because some of the accents are terrible, the stories are preposterous, and there are several characters so awfully written and acted that it makes the show hard to watch. But when you get down to nuts and bolts, this show is about blood and f*cking, and I respect that. I could never be against a show that’s so intent on showing tits and violence. I have principles, you know.
I love True Blood, but I will be the first to admit it’s not a good television show. It’s just a sopa opera with boobs and special effects. I enjoy it though.
You had me at “boobs and special effects”. … Actually, probably just at “boobs”. I might’ve even settled for “boob”, but I appreciate your going straight to the plural.
13 novels, and she’s publishing 10 or 11
Keeping some aside for personal use. Like my Tara fan fiction.
Look, I know mhdz just made an honest typo, and GOD KNOWS I make my fair share of them, but “sopa opera” is my new favorite thing. It’s like an Italian grandmother dropped into the comments.
I have a counter argument, for every bad character/actor, there’s an awesome one. Tara/Lafayette, Sookie/Jason, etc. I could go all day. But I digress, the sex and violence and sexual violence are top notch.
Alan Ball, that dude has the perfect life. He gets a bunch of actors to dress up in ridiculous outfits, speak in ridiculous accents, and then fuck/kill each other every week on his mere whim.
He’s like a modern day Caligula.
This is, to my knowledge, the only show that had a backwards head hatefuck.
If Jessica isn’t topless by the end of Season 4, I might not be around for #5. I care that much.
@ImJustSayin — I’ll second that
Series 4 has been fucking awful so far. The fact that Jessica will probably never nude up just makes it worse.
Johnny Bravo
“@ImJustSayin — I’ll second that” -Thirdies!
Spaz; would it make a difference if she was nude sideways or down? And on a personal note; do you have orspazms? Just curious.
Ridiculous accents? Have you ever been to Bon Temps, Louisiana? That’s like the people who complain about Peter Dinklage having a bad British accent on Game of Thrones….. Tyrion Lannister is NOT BRITISH!
I think the British invented Ridiculous accents:
FRENCH GUARD #1: I didn’t know we were French?
FRENCH GUARD #2: Of course, we else do you think we are talking in this ridiculous accent?