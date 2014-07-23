He Waited For Him!: 5 ‘Futurama’ Episodes That Made ‘Futurama’ Fans Cry

While Futurama has aired its last episode ever — barring yet another comeback — we haven’t seen the last of the Planet Express delivery crew, as there will be a Simpsons-Futurama crossover episode this fall. In honor of this news, let’s look at a key part of Futurama‘s history, the show’s ability to deliver miserably depressing episodes. You may want to get a box of Kleenex out for this one, it’s the five saddest Futurama episodes ever.
5. “The Luck Of The Fryrish” – Original Air Date: March 18, 2001
As the show entered Season 3, we would naturally start to learn more about what was going on with Fry’s old life in the 20th Century. This one focuses on his fractured relationship with his brother, Yancey, and is rightfully considered one of the best episodes of the series. Anyone who has ever had a tormented relationship with a sibling can relate to this one. Fry spends the entire episode assuming his brother stole his identity, but in reality he passed Fry’s name on to his son in his honor. Bender’s line about being “one skull short of a Mouseketeer reunion” can distract you from the heavy emotion for a second, but when the credits roll with “(Don’t You) Forget About Me” playing the background, chances are there’ll be a few tears streaming down your face.
4. “The Late Philip J. Fry” – Original Air Date: July 29, 2010
Possibly the best episode of Futurama‘s run on Comedy Central, this was one of many depressing episodes focusing on the often tragic fate of Fry and Leela’s budding romance (there’s more of this later on). This episode is incredibly well done because as tragic circumstances break the two apart, we get to see how miserable both of them feel. Fry is forced to travel through time endlessly with Bender and the Professor, while Leela becomes desperate without Fry, and begins dating Cubert (who is now an adult) purely out of desperation. As with all of these episodes, we get some lighthearted moments along the way, mostly though the adventures in the time machine (“I’ll shoot Hitler out the window!”), but the main part never stops being brutal. When the episode ends with Fry and Leela finally getting to have their dinner date, you feel an immeasurable sense of relief, both for the characters, and for your own emotional stability as a viewer.
3. “Parasites Lost” – Original Air Date: January 21, 2001
Unlike some of the episodes on this list, this one doesn’t really have one big, emotional moment. The sadness comes from the unfortunate truth revealed at the end: that Leela prefers smart-because-of-a-worm-infestation Fry to his normal, idiot self. Of course, you can’t blame her. Fry, despite his good intentions, has a nasty knack for saying the worst thing possible and just being a general doofus. But we can’t help but relate to Fry because he’s basically the nicest guy in the world, he just doesn’t know how to show it. When he kills the worms, and returns his brain to its normal level, we understand his intentions. And sadly, we also see why Leela wants nothing to with him. Of course, as time went on, Fry got a bit better at expressing his feelings to Leela, and Leela became a bit more tolerant of his stupidity. But even knowing all that, this is still pretty brutal to watch.
2. “Jurassic Bark” – Original Air Date: November 17, 2002
At the point, the ending of this episode has been talked about endlessly to the point where it’s almost a cliche. It’s basically my generation’s Bambi. But man, think of the first time you saw that ending – as the image of Seymour waiting for Fry just stayed there and stayed there, and you slowly processed what was going on, and then, finally, you just lost it and broke down bawling. To be perfectly honest with you, I don’t like dogs; to a certain degree, I actively dislike them. But when I saw this for the first time at the age 14, the didn’t make the ending hit me any less harder. HE WAITED FOR HIM!
1. “The Sting” – Original Air Date: June 2, 2003
As sad as the ending of “Jurassic Bark” is, it’s actually a fairly light episode up until that point. But this one? After a fun first act, it’s pretty much 14 minutes of unending melancholy. Leela’s unbearable guilt — and growing insanity — after Fry takes a bee sting to the stomach for her are brutal to watch. Every time Fry says “I just need you to wake up,” it’s a bit more painful than the last. The viewer is basically put in the same position as Leela – desperately hoping Fry is really back this time, and then feeling crushed when he’s not. When you get to the final scene of Fry crying in Leela’s hospital bed, and you realize that what all you just saw was Leela’s experiences in a coma, and that the whole thing was actually reversed, it somehow makes things even sadder. By the time this one is over, there’s probably a huge puddle of tears next to you on the floor. Even the jokes in the episode play into the misery of it all (I’M LYING TO MAKE HER FEEL BETTER!). For a show that had a knack for going for the emotional jugular, this was its masterpiece. Even Zoidberg singing “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” isn’t enough to stop the tears from flowing.
This list definitely needs Game of Tones. That’s the only one that actually made me tear up. It’s the one where Fry keeps hearing a noise and they end up doing a bunch of time traveling with dreams…it eventually leads to a really touching scene with his mom at the end. Here’s the writeup:
“That night, while asleep, Fry has a dream about his mother, and once more expresses his desire to speak with her. When a television sportscaster announces the results of the 2000 Rose Bowl, Fry is confused; since that game took place after he was frozen, it should be impossible for him to know the results. Nibbler appears, and reveals that this is not actually Fry’s dream; it is one of his mother’s, and is the gift that Nibbler spoke of. Fry asks if it is really her, and she replies that it is, telling him that she has dreamed of him often since his disappearance. When she asks him what he would like to talk about, he wordlessly embraces her with tears in his eyes. Back in the 21st century, Fry’s mother dreams of her son with a smile on her face. “
This…so many times this
That one was amazing. I can’t disagree with any of the episodes Johnny posted about, but the list just isn’t complete w/o Game of Tones.
Game of Tones definitely deserves a spot here. If this were a top ten, I’d also add Leela’s Homeworld, The Why of Fry, and Lethal Inspection; all three have emotional little bits at the end like Luck of the Fryrish, and at least for Lethal Inspection, you have John DiMaggio *killing* it near the end with the scene where Bender and Hermes’ trail runs cold and Bender’s forced to come to terms with his eventual death.
+infinity
Even just reading that makes me sad lol
Jurassic Bark is the saddest cartoon episode ever. It is known.
It is motherfucking known
It gets dusty every time I watch it.
I teared up just being reminded of it.
Despite owning the whole series on DVD/blu-ray, I have never watched this episode again since seeing it the first time. I just can’t.
I can’t bear to watch it again; I might throw myself out a window. Also: dogs.
I KNEW Jurassic Bark would be here. God dammit, now I’m gonna go hold my puppy.
The saddness of Jurrasic Bark is nothing compared to the endearment and catharsis of Game of Tones. No one can deny this.
Agreed. Putting anything else at #1 is an exercise in folly!
It’s so much worse if you are a dog lover.
Every time it has come on since, I turn it just before the song starts.
I cant even look at that still without tearing up
Agreed. I’ve watched that episode a grand total of once. I have no desire to ever see it again. I even avoided clicking on this article for several hours, because I didn’t particularly want to read about it.
I’ve never watched that episode after my first viewing. I can’t bring myself to sit through it again.
I always try to watch it at least once a year. It’s my favorite episode of the show and as far as I’m concerned is arguably one of the top 5 biggest tear jerker moments in tv history (#1 in my book though I know I’m blanking on some key episodes/series).
It might be the saddest ending of any episode of anything ever. The post is correct, the episode as a whole really isn’t sad. It’s just the ending…. Like the writers came into your house and just hit you right in the gut with a baseball bat.
I honestly haven’t been able to watch another ep of this show since Jurassic Bark. It’s been years, and I’m still recovering. I need to go hug my dog…
Jurassic Bark will always be the kicker. I’ve seen it probably a dozen times just flipping through, and it still gets me every time. I’ve always had dogs in my life, though, so that probably explains it.
I feel the same way about Luck of the Fryrish. Seymour’s so goddamn lovable that that ending hurts everytime, but I’m partial to Luck of the Fryrish since I’m so close to my brothers that the idea that I could disappear and they’d be that affected by my loss, is a real hit to my heart.
Game. Of. Tones. Watch it.
@Shane Doty Seen. It. Still not as good as Jurassic Bark.
Jurassic Bark HAS to be #1. To this day, I can’t watch the ending. It’s the music/montage combined with Fry being convinced that Seymour had a happy life after he was frozen. Double gut punch.
I can’t even read about it / think about it without getting all teary. WTF.
Its not number one because it was spoiled greatly by Benders Big Score (the movie length episode). If you want to spoil it, go watch the movie. If not, I doubt you’ll understand. up to you.
I agree with the Jurassic Bark one. It’s the one episode I won’t rewatch. No. No thanks. Once was enough. I can rewatch all the other ones and enjoy the sad, but that one is too brutal.
That’s how I am with Game of Tones. Anytime I watch the show back on Netflix I always skip over that one because of the ending
Benders Big Score ruined that episode for me :/
There, now no one will be able to say I don’t own John Larroquette’s spine.
While this did not make me sad, one of my favorite moments was Hermes risking his skin for little Bender, and the “Little Bird” ending song.
[www.youtube.com]
Worth the 1:03!
That ending was sniffle-inducing, but upon further viewings, it started to bother me. Robots are like babies? They grow? Is this some sort of anti-abortion commentary? And, given the other things they did with Bender in the series, this storyline didn’t really fit for me.
yes, was rewatching a couple of episodes recently. I do think this one is definitely underrated.
That episode was lost on the ‘robots grow like living organisms’ gag. I just can’t see that, seeing as in a previous episode, bender admits that he is only a couple of years old and that he came into the world looking like he does now, having his entire education downloaded in a single data transfer. He was born, graduated from bending college and went from 0 to 20 in the space of 60 seconds.
O__o plot holes…
Not necessarily plot holes, since there are episodes with time travel, in particular the Late Philip J Fry episode- they fast forwarded through 2 universes before ending up in one *nearly* identical. It’s entirely possible that one of the differences was in Bender’s backstory.
Once they hit Netflix, I rewatched every single episode & the one with Leela & Fry frozen in time just made me bawl. Then when they decided to do it all over again….lost it.
I hope they dont bring the show back, that was a great ending to a great series, and considering how they were up and down after comedy central got the rights, i was worried they wouldnt end it well. I was glad i was wrong.
“Meanwhile” gets me every time. It should have the same effect on you, unless you’re a robot who doesn’t get choked up at the idea of two people resetting their lives just for the CHANCE of falling in love again.
Probably the only television episode made to make a character’s grizzly splattering death both amusing and touching.
What about “Lethal inspection”?!?! One of my all time favorites, where you find out Hermes saves Bender because he was perfect just the way he was!!!! Happy Tears!!!
Dear god, that made me sad as well! Such a heart warming montage at the end :’)
The fact that this list even exists, let alone the episodes mentioned here that didn’t make the list is proof that this show was one of the best shows of its generation (animated or otherwise) and probably one of the most underrated shows of all time.
The simpsons is also has its moments but I think its downfall was repetitiveness, becoming too dry and stale with its gags and the fact that they never really seemed to age. You didn’t worry so much about the age thing in Futurama because once an adault, until you hit your 50’s and 60’s, there’s every possibility they wouldn’t show any signs of aging.
Now enter the Simpsons and its clear the simpsons have lived the same year 4 or 5 times with at least 3 notible Christmas episodes and one episode that referenced Christmas having passed, an alternate Christmas with Gil the car salesmen being present (and he wasn’t present in the other Christmas episodes)
Leela’s Homeworld is an underrated one. The episode tells you fr
Fucked up comment. Anyway, from the start it tells you that Leela’s parents are mutants, rather than aliens as she always thought. The final reveal when they embrace after being seperated for so many years is a real feel good moment, with happy tears. For me, the montage showing them looking after her from afar as she grew is the best montage the show did.
Also, got to put up the original series finale, The Devils Hands Are Idol Playthings on honorable mentions. Once Fry loses his talent for playing the Holophoner, everyone leaves his performance in disgust, except for Leela. Her saying “please don’t stop playing Fry. I want to hear how it ends” was the same way the fans felt about seeing the series go. Plus, Fry powering through to end his opera with crude representations of him and Leela holding hands and walking into the horizon was very sweet.
Ooo those are also good, god damn this show was excellent.
If you have seen benders big score, Jurassic bark isn’t a sad ending anymore.
Agreed. Without spoiling either Benders Big Score (the movie length episode) or Jurassic Bark, you will no longer see the sad side of JB ever again :/ Its kind of a buzz kill to go over and rewatch it.
why? what happened to Seymour?
fry came back, seymour saw him, happy time
What about the episode where fry and leela get married, where fry moved the stars to ask leela to marry him. Then before fry sees what made her fall in love with him they get blown up.
IT’S A LITTLE DUSTY IN HERE
I feel like Jurassic Bark needs to be #1 precisely because it was pretty light until the end.
There you are, watching what you think is another decent Futurama episode wrapping up when KABOOM that motherfucker hits you in the gut harder than the punch that killed Houdini.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to run out for some Pledge.
I understand why it didn’t make it because it gets overshadowed by other sad episodes of the first run, but Time Keeps On Slipping should at least get an honorable mention for the ending, which must easily lay claim to the title of “most feel-inducing rendition of Sweet Georgia Brown”
What kind of person actively dislikes dogs? Just how?
A god damn commie-nazi thats who!
an asshole
[www.watchcartoononline.com]
There are so many beautiful episodes. No offense to The Simpsons but Futurama is one of the best shows ever. Why wasnt it just as popular. I feel like these are real people :(
It wasn’t as popular for the reasons you stated.
People don’t necessarily want to care that much, to be that emotionally involved.
It was also WAY over the heads of children from the beginning, something The Simpsons only started exploring after it sold a million “Eat My Shorts” and “Ay Caramba!” T-shirts.
Holy shit, am I the only person who doesn’t cry while watching cartoons?
Must be.
Here’s an image of your heart:
And your soul:
And you.
Sweet dreams, tough guy:
I love you @Sill Bimmons
But I don’t own a printer
.
This needed to be a top 10. One of the episode that got me at the end was Near-Death Wish. When the Professor redid his parents retirement home to make it look like the Old Farm and made him and them younger to play one last time.
Why not Zoidberg cry?
.
Forget about a Simpsons/Family Guy crossover. Give me a Futurama/American Dad crossover.
Wow.
You don’t get anything about either show.
Yeah. Wow.
Any REAL FAN would know that the only reason these shows were made, is so that they will never, ever have a crossover. It’s the whole point!
But whatever, that guy is obviously not a REAL fan, and these cartoons are just too DEEP for him. He probably doesn’t even brag on the internet about how much he cries when watching them. What a wiener.
Did I mention that Seymour FUCKING DIES at the end of Jurassic Bark?
Yeah.
Plug that into your formula.
Seymour wears out the concrete he’s standing on because he’s been there so long waiting for Fry to return until he dies, cold and alone.
FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU
at the end of the sting: “you really need a shower.”
“You too.”
I am perplexed why the very last episode, the one where fry and leela get stuck together frozen in time, isn’t on here. That jogged some tears out of my eyelids.
Also I cried way too much with Seymour. When they played that song ;.; the feals.
THE FEALS
oh and there was an episode when you found out *spoiler alert*
that hermes was the one that assembled bender and even though he was a faulty robot, he let him exist. that was kinda touching as well.
Jurassic Bark and The Sting are both terrible episodes of Futurama.
What about The Devil’s hands are Idle Playthings episode? The original series finale was the saddest I’ve been watching a cartoon.
Ok, i have never, ever cried during a film or tv show, but number 1 and number 2 both made me tear up, this show is completely under rated.
I love Futurama, and Jurassic Bark is one of the most moving, and depressing episodes ever. I’ve seen it in its entirety twice. After that when it came on, I turned it off! But you forgot about one episode, “Love and Rocket” which is also kind of sad and winsome.
Lrrr: Eugh! These candies are chalky and unpleasant.
Ndnd: And what is this emotion you humans call “wuv?”
Lrrr: Surely it says “love?”
Ndnd: No, “wuv”. With an Earth “W”. Behold!
Lrrr: This concept of “wuv” confuses and infuriates us!!
Zoidberg: [voice-over] As the candy hearts poured into the fiery quasar, a wondrous thing happened, why not. They vaporized into a mystical love radiation that spread across the universe, destroying many, many planets, including two gangster planets and a cowboy world. But one planet was at exactly the right distance to see the romantic rays, but not be destroyed by them: Earth. So all over the world, couples stood together in joy. And me, Zoidberg! And no one could have been happier unless it would have also been Valentine’s Day. What? It was? Hooray!
My top 3 are
1. Game of Tones
2. The luck of the Fryrish
3. Jurassic Bark
Why is “The Devil’s Hands Are Idle Playthings,” not on this list? At the end I always start crying uncontrollably. <:',(
The saddest episode for me was The Bots and the Bees. The relationship Bender has with his son was astounding and when he chooses to replace Ben’s memory card with bending software is heartbreaking. The ending to that never fails to bring a tear to my eye. Especially more sad considering what character Bender usually portrays.
This guy clearly didn’t see the last season. Anyone who thinks that Jurassic Bark is the ultimate tear jerker episode should stop what they are doing right NOW and watch Game of Tones.
what about the episode when leela meets her parents?
Time Keeps On Slippin’ would be on an extended list, too.
Man, this show. I remember the first time I saw Jurassic Bark. I totally wasn’t expecting a cartoon to have that kind of emotional impact. After the end of the episode I had tears in my eyes, I was choked up, and all I could think was “did that really happen? what just happened? did that just happen in a cartoon?”
That was the start of my emotional connection with Futurama. I’d always loved the show, but man…. this show. When it was good, it was art.
Oh god, and The Luck of the Fryrish. I just started tearing up just looking at the screen cap. I loved this show so, so much.
Well I introduced my girlfriend to this show and we watched it together… try explaining to a girl who has a general “meh” attitude to cartoons why you keep tearing up! “There’s something in my eye is only gonna work 3… 4 times at the most!”
If she’s not crying perhaps you need to re-evaluate things:
Jurrasic Bark is unique in that it’s one of the show’s best episodes but it’s the one episode I always avoid on reruns.
Jurassic Bark was the saddest episode to me. I stopped watching Futurama for a long time because of that episode lol.
I have never in my entire life shed a tear for a piece of media or literature. Until today. I teared up for Seymour.