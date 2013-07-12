Heartless NBC Cancels A 91-Year-Old Woman’s TV Series (And The Morning Links)

I’m not actually sad that Betty White’s Off Their Rockers has been cancelled, but after Betty White boosted SNL ratings and gaining an Emmy nomination in the reality show host category, I hope she gets more than a watch. On the same day it was cancelled, NBC also ordered eight episodes of Wall of Fame, which involves celebrities and families answering trivia questions. Hopefully, NBC will at least bring Betty White onto that show. She still, of course, has Nick at Nite’s Hot in Cleveland to fall back on. (Source)

