Heidi Klum Used The Mani-Cam To Twerk And Here Is That Important Moment

#Heidi Klum
Senior Editor
08.25.14 9 Comments

Regular viewers of E!’s Red Carpet show are familiar with the ‘Mani-Cam’, a video camera used by celebrities to show off their nails, rings, bracelets, whatever. Ahead of tonight’s Emmy Awards, Heidi Klum used it for a whole different, albeit, equally important purpose. She used it to twerk. We’re so glad she did.

But seriously, did Heidi Klum just invent the twerk cam? I get that she’s an entrepreneur and all but HOW HAVE WE NOT THOUGHT OF THIS GUYS?

