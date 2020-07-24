TV

Marvel’s ‘Helstrom’ Unveils A Spooky Teaser Trailer For Hulu’s Supernatural Series

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

A Marvel show is coming to Hulu. Yes, that’s correct and quite a development, but while Helstrom technically sits in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s currently intended to be a standalone story that was co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios (part of Disney TV Studios). Oh, this is a dark one, all fiery and brimstone-y, for as this Comic-Con teaser trailer shows, it includes what’s possibly the worst family reunion ever. And a slight spelling modification.

In the comics, Daimon Hellstrom is the Son of Satan, although the TV show has notably gone with a single “l” for his last name, we’ll have to wait and see how many other changes are coming for the TV adaptation, but first, take a (frightened) look at what Hulu is presenting as Helstrom’s family portrait. Yikes.

The show’s protagonist, of course, will be Daimon (Tom Austen). He’s an exorcist and an ethics professor; he and his sister, Ana/Santana (Sydney Lemmon in a The Crying Game-esque wig), will reckon with their status as children of a serial killer. Their dynamic is a fraught one, and their mom, Victoria (Elizabeth Marvel — her real name), is a real (institutionalized) piece of work and apparently of no assistance. This should be one of Hulu’s bigger shows for fall, and the streaming service announced today that a full 10-episode season will be ready to roll accordingly.

Helstrom‘s first season comes to Hulu on October 16.

Listen To This
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×