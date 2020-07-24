A Marvel show is coming to Hulu. Yes, that’s correct and quite a development, but while Helstrom technically sits in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s currently intended to be a standalone story that was co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios (part of Disney TV Studios). Oh, this is a dark one, all fiery and brimstone-y, for as this Comic-Con teaser trailer shows, it includes what’s possibly the worst family reunion ever. And a slight spelling modification.

In the comics, Daimon Hellstrom is the Son of Satan, although the TV show has notably gone with a single “l” for his last name, we’ll have to wait and see how many other changes are coming for the TV adaptation, but first, take a (frightened) look at what Hulu is presenting as Helstrom’s family portrait. Yikes.

The show’s protagonist, of course, will be Daimon (Tom Austen). He’s an exorcist and an ethics professor; he and his sister, Ana/Santana (Sydney Lemmon in a The Crying Game-esque wig), will reckon with their status as children of a serial killer. Their dynamic is a fraught one, and their mom, Victoria (Elizabeth Marvel — her real name), is a real (institutionalized) piece of work and apparently of no assistance. This should be one of Hulu’s bigger shows for fall, and the streaming service announced today that a full 10-episode season will be ready to roll accordingly.

Helstrom‘s first season comes to Hulu on October 16.