Hulu’s ‘Helstrom’ Trailer Has More Gore Than Your Average Marvel Show

Helstrom is the end of an era.

The Hulu series is the last remaining Marvel live-action show (following Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, and the recently-wrapped-up Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., among others) to launch outside of Disney+, the MCU home of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki. But first, Helstrom! The trailer for the standalone Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios co-production quickly lays out its premise: “For centuries, we’ve been fighting and keeping track of different things that move in and out of this world. The most dangerous ones we find a way to contain.”

Helstrom is less superheroes and more supernatural, with an emphasis on one family’s “unnatural behavior.” There’s also a dramatic cover of Arcade Fire’s “My Body Is a Cage” and way more blood and bodies (and bloody bodies) than you might expect from a Marvel show. It looks more like Saint Maud than Iron Fist. This is not a bad thing.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills.

Helstrom, which also stars Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl and Alain Uy, premieres on Hulu on October 16.