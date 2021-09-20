As the new season of The Witcher finally approaches after battling pandemic delays and injuries, Henry Cavill is sharing more details about expanding the show’s universe, particularly with the addition of Kim Bodnia to the cast as Vesemir, the man who took in Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia and transformed him into a deadly monster hunter.

As Cavill explains in a new interview, his favorite Season 2 scenes involve working with Bodnia because it allowed Cavill an opportunity to shore more of Geralt than just his propensity for grunting and impeccably timed F-bombs.

“Kim and I were discussing the emotionality of these characters, and Kim brings some powerful emotion to [the role] and a real sense of soul and heart and connection to the wild and connection to nature,” Cavill told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s beautiful to watch and beautiful to be a part of. Some of my favorite scenes I got to perform with Kim. He does bring something really special to the character, and I think people are really going to enjoy it.”

While the Netflix series skews more closely to the novels, Vesemir is also a fan-favorite character from The Witcher video games, so his presence in the new season will be a welcome addition for both gamers and readers.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Witcher Season 2:

Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

The Witcher Season 2 premieres December 17 on Netflix.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)