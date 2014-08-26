Here Are Your Updated ‘Seinfeld’ Guest Star Emmy Awards Power Rankings

Getty Image

In addition to being the greatest sitcom ever made, Seinfeld has been the launching pad for many of the most successful TV and film actors working today, including the Bryan Cranstons and Anna Gunns of the world. So between the passionate reunion last night, and the big winners, now is the time to update your Seinfeld Guest Star Emmys Power Rankings…

#1 – Bryan Cranston

Won: 4, Nominated: 9

#2 – Brad Garrett

Won: 3, Nominated: 6

#3 (Tie) – James Spader

Won: 3, Nominated: 4

#3 (Tie) – Jeremy Piven

Won: 3, Nominated: 4

#5 – Kathy Griffin

Won: 2, Nominated: 9

#6 – Megan Mullally

Won: 2, Nominated: 7

#7 – Anna Gunn

Won: 2, Nominated: 3

#8 – Mariska Hargitay

Won: 1, Nominated: 8

#9 – Debra Messing

Won: 1, Nominated: 6

#10 – Michael Chiklis

Won: 1, Nominated: 2

Honorable Mention – Valerie Mahaffey

Won: 1, Nominated: 1 — Northern Exposure, b*tches