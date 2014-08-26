Here Are Your Updated ‘Seinfeld’ Guest Star Emmy Awards Power Rankings

In addition to being the greatest sitcom ever made, Seinfeld has been the launching pad for many of the most successful TV and film actors working today, including the Bryan Cranstons and Anna Gunns of the world. So between the passionate reunion last night, and the big winners, now is the time to update your Seinfeld Guest Star Emmys Power Rankings…
#1 – Bryan Cranston
Won: 4, Nominated: 9
#2 – Brad Garrett
Won: 3, Nominated: 6
#3 (Tie) – James Spader
Won: 3, Nominated: 4
#3 (Tie) – Jeremy Piven
Won: 3, Nominated: 4
#5 – Kathy Griffin
Won: 2, Nominated: 9
#6 – Megan Mullally
Won: 2, Nominated: 7
#7 – Anna Gunn
Won: 2, Nominated: 3
#8 – Mariska Hargitay
Won: 1, Nominated: 8
#9 – Debra Messing
Won: 1, Nominated: 6
#10 – Michael Chiklis
Won: 1, Nominated: 2
Honorable Mention – Valerie Mahaffey
Won: 1, Nominated: 1 — Northern Exposure, b*tches
No matter what he does, I still think of Cranston, first and foremost, as Dr. Tim Whatley. Converted to Judaism for the jokes, keeps Penthouse magazines (remember those!) in his lobby, maybe molests the occasional patient. That dude was the best.
Don’t forget, he went to school with John Voight.
“What’d the Rabbi say to the farmer’s daughter? Those aren’t matza balls!”
This post would be better with a schtickel of fluoride.
excellent
I want to see the list of Seinfeld guest stars who played goofballs but then became a badass on another show. 1) Cranston 2) Chiklis. List over.
I like where your head’s at.
Kevin Dunn is a badass on Veep imo.
How in the name of Bob Sacamano did Kathy Griffin ever get nominated, let alone win an Emmy?
“Outstanding Reality Program”
Which sounds like a bit of an oxymoron.
da Gays
Jeremy Piven sure owes a debt of gratitude to Dr. Bosley.
Meg Mullally married Nick Offerman.That’s worth at least a few Emmy’s.
Oh hai ’90s Mariska Hargitay … Jesus!
holy god michael chiklis with hair is unsettling
Valerie Mahaffey should’ve had a better career, she was always pretty funny in everything she did