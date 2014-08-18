Here Is The Complete Schedule Of Every Episode Of FXX’s ‘The Simpsons’ Marathon

But we cannot stress this enough – DO NOT ATTEMPT TO WATCH EVERY EPISODE!!! People will still try. Many bloggers will write about their efforts to stay awake as long as possible, and even more people will live Tweet their lives during that stretch of time. Hell, I guarantee that some liars will even claim they stayed up the whole time and watched every single episode and The Simpsons Movie, but if they had really done so, they wouldn’t be alive to tell their stories. At the very least, they’d be hallucinating and probably actually think that they were in Springfield with Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie.
Fortunately for you, I spent way too much time putting together this entire episode-by-episode guide so you can either plan your sleep schedule accordingly or at least get on your cable provider’s guide and start picking out the episodes that you want to record so that you can watch them again and again to sing along with everything from “Who Needs the Quickie Mart?” to “See My Vest,” while remembering all of your favorite lines. Have a blast, you cromulent SOBs, but please remember to at least look away from the TV for a few minutes each day.
Season 1
8/21 10:00 AM ET – “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire”
8/21 10:30 AM ET – “Bart the Genius”
8/21 11:00 AM ET – “Homer’s Odyssey”
8/21 11:30 AM ET – “There’s No Disgrace Like Home”
8/21 12:00 PM ET – “Bart the General”
8/21 12:30 PM ET – “Moaning Lisa”
8/21 1:00 PM ET – “The Call of the Simpsons”
8/21 1:30 PM ET – “The Telltale Head”
8/21 2:00 PM ET – “Life on the Fast Lane”
8/21 2:30 PM ET – “Homer’s Night Out”
8/21 3:00 PM ET – “The Crepes of Wrath”
8/21 3:30 PM ET – “Krusty Gets Busted”
8/21 4:00 PM ET – “Some Enchanted Evening”
Season 2
8/21 4:30 PM ET – “Bart Gets an “F””
8/21 5:00 PM ET – “Simpson and Delilah”
8/21 5:30 PM ET – “Treehouse of Horror”
8/21 6:00 PM ET – “Two Cars in Every Garage and Three Eyes on Every Fish”
8/21 6:30 PM ET – “Dancin’ Homer”
8/21 7:00 PM ET – “Dead Putting Society”
8/21 7:30 PM ET – “Bart vs. Thanksgiving”
8/21 8:00 PM ET – “Bart the Daredevil”
8/21 8:30 PM ET – “Itchy & Scratchy & Marge”
8/21 9:00 PM ET – “Bart Gets Hit by a Car”
8/21 9:30 PM ET – “One Fish, Two Fish, Blowfish, Blue Fish”
8/21 10:00 PM ET – “The Way We Was”
8/21 10:30 PM ET – “Homer vs. Lisa and the 8th Commandment”
8/21 11:00 PM ET – “Principal Charming”
8/21 11:30 PM ET – “Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?”
8/22 12:00 AM ET – “Bart’s Dog Gets an F”
8/22 12:30 AM ET – “Old Money”
8/22 1:00 AM ET – “Brush with Greatness”
8/22 1:30 AM ET – “Lisa’s Substitute”
8/22 2:00 AM ET – “The War of the Simpsons”
8/22 2:30 AM ET – “Three Men and a Comic Book”
8/22 3:00 AM ET – “Blood Feud”
Season 3
8/22 3:30 AM ET – “Stark Raving Dad”
8/22 4:00 AM ET – “Mr. Lisa Goes to Washington”
8/22 4:30 AM ET – “When Flanders Failed”
8/22 5:00 AM ET – “Bart the Murderer”
8/22 5:30 AM ET – “Homer Defined”
8/22 6:00 AM ET – “Like Father, Like Clown”
8/22 6:30 AM ET – “Treehouse of Horror II”
8/22 7:00 AM ET – “Lisa’s Pony”
8/22 7:30 AM ET – “Saturdays of Thunder”
8/22 8:00 AM ET – “Flaming Moe’s”
8/22 8:30 AM ET – “Burns Verkaufen der Kraftwerk”
8/22 9:00 AM ET – “I Married Marge”
8/22 9:30 AM ET – “Radio Bart”
8/22 10:00 AM ET – “Lisa the Greek”
8/22 10:30 AM ET – “Homer Alone”
8/22 11:00 AM ET – “Bart the Lover”
8/22 11:30 AM ET – “Homer at the Bat”
8/22 12:00 PM ET – “Separate Vocations”
8/22 12:30 PM ET – “Dog of Death”
8/22 1:00 PM ET – “Colonel Homer”
8/22 1:30 PM ET – “Black Widower”
8/22 2:00 PM ET – “The Otto Show”
8/22 2:30 PM ET – “Bart’s Friend Falls in Love”
8/22 3:00 PM ET – “Brother, Can You Spare Two Dimes?”
Season 4
8/22 3:30 PM ET – “Kamp Krusty”
8/22 4:00 PM ET – “A Streetcar Named Marge”
8/22 4:30 PM ET – “Homer the Heretic”
8/22 5:00 PM ET – “Lisa the Beauty Queen”
8/22 5:30 PM ET – “Treehouse of Horror III”
8/22 6:00 PM ET – “Itchy & Scratchy: The Movie”
8/22 6:30 PM ET – “Marge Gets a Job”
8/22 7:00 PM ET – “New Kid on the Block”
8/22 7:30 PM ET – “Mr. Plow”
8/22 8:00 PM ET – “Lisa’s First Word”
8/22 8:30 PM ET – “Homer’s Triple Bypass”
8/22 9:00 PM ET – “Marge vs. the Monorail”
8/22 9:30 PM ET – “Selma’s Choice”
8/22 10:00 PM ET – “Brother from the Same Planet”
8/22 10:30 PM ET – “I Love Lisa”
8/22 11:00 PM ET – “Duffless”
8/22 11:30 PM ET – “Last Exit to Springfield”
8/23 12:00 AM ET – “So It’s Come to This: A Simpsons Clip Show”
8/23 12:30 AM ET – “The Front”
8/23 1:00 AM ET – “Whacking Day”
8/23 1:30 AM ET – “Marge in Chains”
8/23 2:00 AM ET – “Krusty Gets Kancelled”
Season 5
8/23 2:30 AM ET – “Homer’s Barbershop Quartet”
8/23 3:00 AM ET – “Cape Feare”
8/23 3:30 AM ET – “Homer Goes to College”
8/23 4:00 AM ET – “Rosebud”
8/23 4:30 AM ET – “Treehouse of Horror IV”
8/23 5:00 AM ET – “Marge on the Lam”
8/23 5:30 AM ET – “Bart’s Inner Child”
8/23 6:00 AM ET – “Boy-Scoutz ‘n the Hood”
8/23 6:30 AM ET – “The Last Temptation of Homer”
8/23 7:00 AM ET – “$pringfield”
8/23 7:30 AM ET – “Homer the Vigilante”
8/23 8:00 AM ET – “Bart Gets Famous”
8/23 8:30 AM ET – “Homer and Apu”
8/23 9:00 AM ET – “Lisa vs. Malibu Stacy”
8/23 9:30 AM ET – “Deep Space Homer”
8/23 10:00 AM ET – “Homer Loves Flanders”
8/23 10:30 AM ET – “Bart Gets an Elephant”
8/23 11:00 AM ET – “Burns’ Heir”
8/23 11:30 AM ET – “Sweet Seymour Skinner’s Baadasssss Song”
8/23 12:00 PM ET – “The Boy Who Knew Too Much”
8/23 12:30 PM ET – “Lady Bouvier’s Lover”
8/23 1:00 PM ET – “Secrets of a Successful Marriage”
Started reading and got to season 2 and realized I want to watch all of these. Time to clear out the DVR because its going to get worked
Yeah I’m thinking I have to set up some kind of heatsink for mine cause it’s not getting turned off for a whole week.
I haven’t seen a lot of the newer episodes, but now I have a sudden urge to watch season 19 just to see what that GIF is all about…..
/stupid sexy Simpsons
Someone correct me if I’m wrong, but I think that GIF is actually from The Simpsons Movie.
@Feeeeeeeeexins Haven’t watched the show with any regularity in years, so color me curious about that s19 gif. Whoa!
What if you just paused mid way and then skipped all the ads to catch up before it ends, I’m sure there’s some way you could do it but would it count then?
I own all of the Simpsons DVDs that I care to rewatch (seasons 1-11). But I’m gonna record every Treehouse of Horror, then marathon them all together.
A part of me wanted to start a Kickstarter where I’d basically attempt to watch all the episodes during the marathon and document my decent into madness. I decided the world needs a little bit of a break from the novelty Kickstarters for a minute though.
“I can’t believe I watched the whole thing.”
Aaaaand bookmarked. Thanks Ashley.
I think I need a bigger box.
And by box I mean DVR.
Lives will be lost.
I wish I remembered where I stopped watching so I could pick up
So what’s the last truly great episode of the Simpsons?
I was able to make it to Maximum Homerdrive in Season 10.
missonary impossible in season 11
You’re done 8/25 at 3:30pm. Go pick up your wiener kid from school and get ice creamed.
8/22 11:30 AM ET – “Homer at the Bat”
done.
8/24 3:30 PM ET – “The Homer They Fall “
recording all the Treehouse of horror’s episodes and select favorites…breaking 24hrs….
also homerpalooza is on before Summer of 4’2”
I expect one of the Uproxx writers (be it here, filmdrunk, or otherwise) to give us a full report on their experience as they write about watching every episode in real time.
Thank you Burnsey.
Excellant!!!