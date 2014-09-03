Here’s An Exclusive Look At The ‘Inside Game Of Thrones: Seasons 3 & 4’ Book

#HBO #Game of Thrones
Senior Pop Culture Editor
09.03.14

With all due respect to Kramer, the ultimate coffee table book is Inside HBO’s Game of Thrones: Seasons 1 & 2. Think about all the conversations it can start: “Oh, so you like boobs and violence, too?” Well, get excited, ’cause Inside HBO’s Game of Thrones: Seasons 3 & 4 is coming out soon, and we’ve got an exclusive look featuring two of your favorite characters, Arya and the Hound.

But first, the fine print:

As the show readies for its fifth season, Chronicle Books and HBO join forces on Inside HBO’s Game of Thrones: Seasons 3 & 4…Over 192 full-color pages, this next installment in the official companion book series takes fans behind the scenes of seasons three and four, offering a look at the creation of the show’s award-winning visual effects, never-before-seen set photos and breathtaking production and costume designs, as well as in-depth examinations of key scenes and insight about the plot and production from the show’s cast and crew.

It’s due out November 11th (just in time for National Indian Pudding Day — also, some Christmas/Hanukkah thing), and can be preordered here. And now, a sneak peek.

GOT_Book_COMPLETE_582014.indb

Maybe this will inspire that OTHER Game of Thrones book to come out.

