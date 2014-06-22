Here’s Nearly 11 Minutes Of 1980s-Tastic ‘Double Dare’ Prizes

If I had discovered a Genie when I was seven years old, and he granted me three wishes (as it’s written in the landmark case of Shaq v. Genie), I wouldn’t have asked for world peace, or a million dollars, or to go back in time to kill Hitler — no, I wanted to go on Nickelodeon’s Double Dare. Marc Summers was my everything. Which is why I’m stoked that Everything Is Terrible put together a supercut of nearly 11 MINUTES of Double Dare prizes. All your forgotten favorites are here, like this hunk of junk:
And who could forget this thing:
And the game where you apparently squirt semen into your opponent’s face:
And the worst prize a young kid could ever want, a picnic basket:
I’ve never heard of this, though.
Marc Summers is coming to my town’s Comic Con in August, and apparently they’re doing a “Nerdy Family Double Dare”.
The prize is just as awful as the ones from the original show – a trip to see a taping of Big Bang Theory.
MOM, DON’T PICK UP THE PHONE!
LOL Those prizes. Is there a supercut of kids/adults completely eating the floor after making their way back to those podiums from a really messy dare? There should be.
1) They showed the Thunderbird one twice
2) That guy should have been fucking fired for pronouncing “foosball” the way he did
3) I like to imagine people hanging onto that crap in their garage because it’s special
Luggage! Double Dare you shouldn’t have!
Marc Summers probably got so much 80’s MILF action..
I picture him on his couch in a robe, completely wasted on Zima’s watchin old VHS tapes of the glory days.
He did an interview awhile back talking about his crippling OCD. I can’t imagine it’s fun being him.