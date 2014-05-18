Here’s Nic Cage Being Nic Cage With The Greatest Talk Show Entrance Of All Time

I can’t really add to much to this. This clip resurfaced thanks to The Michael McIntyre Chat Show on the BBC and it shows a 1992 appearance by Nicolas Cage on Terry Wogan’s talk show. None of that truly matters because it’s all about Nic Cage doing a full flip, kung fu leather explosion with a Gambit impression thrown in for good measure.

The man is clearly a national treasure, which I can only hope means we’ll get another National Treasure movie.

(Via BBC / nichdavi04)