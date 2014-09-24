This Rape Joke From ‘The Simpsons’-‘Family Guy’ Crossover Has Some Up In Arms

Over the summer, FOX released a trailer for their crossover episode of The Simpsons and Family Guy. That 4-minute trailer featured a scene where Bart, Stewie and Brian call Moe the bartender. If you’re familiar at all with The Simpsons, you’re familiar with this prank sequence.
Is there an Al there? First name Al, last name Coholic.
Is there an Oliver there? Oliver Closeoff.
And so on and so forth.
In the crossover episode, Bart pulls another fast one on Moe and then Stewie jumps in and tries one of his own.
“Hello Moe, your sister’s being raped.”
And now everyone’s flipping out about it. Tim Winter of the Parents Television Council (I can’t believe that’s a thing) has stepped in.
“I was blown out of my shoes when I saw the scene with the rape joke in it,” Winter said. “It really troubled me.”
Hmm, maybe not in good taste but “troubling?”
He said he found it particularly offensive in the context of stories about sexual assaults on college campuses and, most recently, talk about abusive treatment of women by some players in the National Football League. He said when rape is accepted as a punch line for a joke in entertainment, “it becomes less outrageous in real life.”
Winter has not received a response from creators Matt Groening or Seth MacFarlane and as far as we can tell, the joke will air on Sunday.
I thought the rape joke was the idea of a simpsons family guy crossover in the first place.
Boom…roasted
The point of the joke was to be outrageous. If anything it’s saying rape is the worst thing that could happen.
Its still a shitty joke.
Yea Marino, that’s kinda the point they were making.
@The Curse of Marino … a shitty joke? was the joke about a butt rape?
I laughed, twice.
I don’t see what the big fuss is about.
-Darren Sharper
While it is kind of surprising that anybody but the most desperate comedian would bother with a rape joke in 2014, this isn’t anything to get worked up about. From what I’ve read, Bart’s reaction to Stewie is basically “Wow man, that’s too far.” So the joke because that Stewie has no boundaries. Still not super-funny, but not offensive either.
*so the joke BECOMES that Stewie has no boundaries. Stupid lack of an edit button.
Yeah, that’s what I got out of it; the joke’s not about sexual assault, but rather that Stewie’s screwed up.
Especially directly contrasted with Bart’s grade-school sense of humor. The joke is all about a contrast between the Simpsons and Family Guy.
They could’ve done that in a less distressing way, however.
Yeah, hearing that joke when I watched the 5 minute clip of this episode had me like, “wtf”. I understand outrageous humor, but that joke just didn’t work. I don’t even really care how offensive it was, it was just, “Isn’t it funny that Stewie took this too far?” and it’s like, “Not really, I don’t associate Bart Simpson with rape jokes and this sucks.”
i think you make a good point when you say “I don’t associate Bart Simpson with rape jokes”
this seems to be included as a way of highlighting how differently the two shows are written
the simspsons, though considered edgy (for a cartoon) when it first aired, has a gentle humor at its core, and illustrates the love between the flawed though ultimately “good” members of the family and the community
the family guy’s Stewie, on the other hand, is a straight-from-the-womb violent, psychopathic narcissist
thus their approaches to making a neighborhood bartender uncomfortable are worlds apart
and this gives us an opportunity to reflect on how the behaviors of “bad-boy” like bart simpson are rendered quaint and homey in light of the behaviors of the characters that currently constitute the fabric of popular culture
WHEN WILL A WHITE MAN GIVE AN OPINION ABOUT THIS!?!?!?!?!?
The joke wasn’t half bad. It wasn’t about a rape victim, or making fun of one. Stewie is the butt of the joke. I laughed. iono.
You’d have to be a fag or retard to think rape jokes are funny.
I like the cut of your jib.
Rape is never funny. Unless it’s a clown being raped, cuz that is hilarious.
As Louie CK once said..:
“Rape is NEVER OK…unless you see someone you wanna fuck…and they won”t let you”
“Of course rape is funny….just picture Porky PIg…raping Elmer Fudd……” – George Carlin
What’s a jib?
rape jokes are not okay.. but hating on peoples sexuality and mental health is totally okay..
what a flawless logic. (slow claps)
So the OPs comment went screaming past Rik Rosens head. I bet it cartoon spun him.
I don’t even care at the offensiveness of the joke, the worst thing here is that this is just not Simpsons humor. Rewatching all those golden episodes during the FXX marathon just drives that point home so fiercely.
It’s so below the Simpsons style. Honestly, and this is real first-world problems here, but that’s fucking tragic. Just in terms of what the Simpsons once were.
Yadda yadda yadda, old episodes are good new episodes are bad, YES, but still. A Family Guy rape joke on the Simpsons is crushing.
Would it make you slightly happier to know that this is being considered a Family Guy episode? That’s how it’s listed in the TV Guide.
@Pencil-Necked Geek
A little, yes. Thanks. Still makes me wince like a motherfucker though.
How about when the panda raped Homer? Golden era?
@notmade
Seeing as how I have no idea what you’re talking about, I’m gonna say no.
@JustinJump Episode 12×05 Homer vs. Dignity
@CaptainCharisma
Season TWELVE? Oh my goodness gracious no.
@notmade
That was a little funny.
that’s a pretty good episode. “ow my eye! the doctor says i’m not supposed to get pudding in it.”
@JustinJump The earlier you say the simpsons jumped the shark the more of a douchebag you are.
@DJPeanutbutter
I guess I’d rather be a douchebag than to have a god-awful sense of humor.
Oh the irony. Gotta love that you’re telling us all what The Simpsons is (and isn’t) all about and you’ve never even watched it back when it was good. It’s a joke that you think you can discuss a show with absolute authority when you don’t even have a clue about it.
@Matthew Horvath
I….didn’t watch it back when it was good? How did you arrive at that conclusion?
By the way, feel free to note all my posts with an IMO so it doesn’t come off like I’m being authoritative or anything. Also I don’t know that any of this is “ironic.”
This joke doesn’t bother me nearly as much as one from many seasons ago. Bart and Lisa are watching a trailer for a movie called Soccer Mummy, or something, and one of the characters yells, “The professor told us not to let him get a boner.” The Simpsons should not do boner jokes.
The Simpsons also did a domestic violence joke clear back in season 10 (or 11 maybe?). Bart and Homer are watching I Love Lucy, and can be heard laughing when Ricky slaps Lucy. Homer exclaims “Haha, he hit her again!”
Personally, I think that might be the funniest moment of that season; but I recognize that it’s in poor taste.
That one’s great.
Reminds me of this classic line from Futurama: “That’s not an astronaut, it’s a TV comedian! And he was just using space travel as a metaphor for beating his wife.”
“Miss Simpson, do you find something funny about the word ‘TROMBONER?'”
Check and mate.
“All of us pull a few `boners’ now and then, go off `half-cocked’, make `asses’ of ourselves. I don’t want to be `hard on’ you … give the sailor talk the old ‘heave-ho.”
Uh, the joke there was pretty clearly that ‘Soccer Mummy’ was a terrible movie and the sort of film that WOULD make a lame boner joke
Also:
“Hahaha. Oh Andy Capp…you wife-beating drunk.”
Marge Vs. The Monorail, ’93
Ricky spanked Lucy, but when did he ever slap her?
I’m sure he didn’t. In the Simpsons universe, he did.
JoshK – I hate to be that poster (nah, I love it) but that was Third Rock From The Sun, not Futurama. Respect John Lithgow. You just do.
Actually Rabbit, it was Futurama. It was the second episode. “The Series has Landed”.
They go on the lunar ride that is educational.
[youtu.be]
So you must have missed all the jokes about drugs, real murders, sex, sexual assault, etc then? Let me guess, you started watching the show about 7-8 years ago?
I don’t need to get outrage to know this crossover is stupid.
I always defer to South Park in situations like this: Either it’s all okay, or none of it is.
Let the marketplace of ideas decide what’s funny and what’s not. There are not (nor should there be) any boundaries when it comes to comedy. If one issue can be made fun of, they all can be.
I don’t think that’s what the issue is (this is to both of you, Kubo and Pappy). I don’t see anyone (at least in this article) calling for the joke to be removed. For me at least, the issue is that the joke sucks.
I think you missed the point of that SP episode. It was about the actual ABILITY to say your joke…..if you are permitted or not. Nobody is telling them they can’t say it. People are free to be offended and debate the merit of a shitty joke if they want.
Using your own expression Kubo, the marketplace seems to be deciding that the joke isn’t funny and kinda is in bad taste.
Fair enough, @JustinJump, you make a good point. I just think it’s a bit of a slippery slope when someone first identifies a joke as “offensive” and argues that it makes “rape less outrageous in real life” before they start talk about saying the joke shouldn’t be told.
That said, maybe you’re right. Maybe the better quote is from Stephen Fry: “It has no reason to be respected as a phrase… ‘I am offended by that.’… well so fucking what?” ([www.youtube.com])
The Simpsons have joked about everything, and it’s been fine. Sideshow Bob tried to use Bart as a suicide bomber, among other things.
+1… I often wonder if Michael Richards was actually going to go somewhere before the crowd reacted.
Usually I would agree with you @Like me fifth account, but I strongly disagree there are gray areas when it comes to comedy. As SOON as you start drawing lines on what is okay to joke about and what isn’t, nothing is safe to joke about anymore. Everything can be protected under the guise of “offense”, and then anything resembling satire, wit, or criticism collapses.
@Kubo I agree 100%
Maybe they could’ve made a joke about nude leaks I mean people call that rape anyway…
Kinky.
You could see something like this coming from the moment it was announced that the Family Guy writers were handling the crossover rather than the Simpsons writers.
So, is Moe’s sister okay?
THAT’S the joke…..he doesn’t HAVE a sister….
She’s his sister and his daughter.
[youtu.be]
I’m very, very over Family Guy’s lazy-ass “make a racist/misogynist joke and call it ‘satirical’ ” style of humor, but considering the PTC is run by one Brent Bozell, who thinks the marital rape-fest that is “Gone with the Wind” is an example of the good ol’ days, entertainment-wise, maybe they shouldn’t act like the normalization of rape is a new phenomenon.
Yeah, pretty much this.
The PTC is a bunch of weird, sexually-repressed pearl-clutchers that get worked up over everything.
This is the same group that once declared WWE the worst thing in the history of ever to ever show up on TV.
Family Guy sucks, and needs to get over their own tired schtick, but it plays well to rubes and will keep making money, so from the creators’ perspective, why should they change, but the PTC are a bunch of loons. Each keeps the other one vaguely relevant.
Remember when they complained about Al Snow because they thought the mannequin head he carried around was supposed to be the severed human head of a murder victim? haha
It wasn’t a joke about rape…it was a joke about how rape jokes aren’t funny
Thus the joke itself isn’t funny – JOKESEPTION!
PATRIARCHY
@John Chimpo
Cheers, good sir. Better than watermelons.
I find it troubling that there is a 4-minute trailer for a 23-minute episode of TV.
The episode is an hour, so your troubles are no more.
HETERONORMATIVE
Clearly, anyone “troubled” by the clip doesn’t watch either show. I had this discussion with my mother recently. We are both progressive liberals. I noted that there is a certain segment of liberals cannot separate humor from a cause or belief. Personally, I think there’s humor in anything, especially if it’s in the abstract like this. The shock value of the statement and the silent reaction from the other players clearly indicate that Stewie has crossed a line, but it is crossed so egregiously, to the point of obvious satire, that no rational person would infer that it is an endorsement or ensmallening of rape in general.
“Ensmallening.” Nice touch.
What a perfectly cromulent response.
Apparently, even BART knew it wasn’t funny!!
Oh my god people! It’s FAMILY GUY!! They ALWAYS joke about crazy topics like this. They make racial jokes, hell Mr. Hubert is a pedophile for peat sakes. If you don’t like that sort of thing Stay away from Family guy episodes or appearances! Don’t blame the Simpsons/Matt Greoning (?)
I would try and say something funny here, but reading most of these comments, I would be WAY out of my league. So I will just say this. Jokes about rape are not meant to piss people off, or make light of a horrible thing. They are meant to ease the mental and emotional pain of a horrible thing. Alot of comedians will tell you that they make jokes about bad things because it is either that or lose your mind and curl up into a ball crying away your life. Life is a bitch and then you die, so why not laugh away the pain?
What did you expect? It’s Family Guy. They do this stupid shit all the time.
The real problem is that there was a Simpsons/Family Guy crossover.
This is possibly the only comment I agree with. Everyone knew what was going to happen when the Griffins went to Springfield.
Why is everyone so over sensitive about every little thing, it’s a Joke it’s not real. The Characters isn’t even real, you guys always try to ruin Stuff.
I’m not saying it’s in good taste, but anybody who’s “troubled” by this joke needs to seek psychiatric help.
+1
You dont see a lot of Blazing Saddles references these days.
“He said he found it particularly offensive in the context of stories about sexual assaults on college campuses and, most recently, talk about abusive treatment of women by some players in the National Football League. He said when rape is accepted as a punch line for a joke in entertainment, “it becomes less outrageous in real life.”
Rape is particularly offensive because it’s being reported on?
Crap like this,is exactly why people watch the simpsons and no family guy,some of us enjoy a wholesome family comedy and not shows that revolve around abusing your daughter,joking about rape,killing people in moronic ways or every joke revolving around the anus. Frankly this was a fail on the simpsons part.
honestly ppl? i was more offended when peter killed quagmire’s cat and tried to cover it up, but yes case in point, this just proves why the simpsons will always rank higher than family guy, im a 25 year fan and have heard no sexist, snide or inappropriate comment, that has offended me, ever come out of the mouth of a simpsons character but yes i would expect this kind of writing from seth so its only fitting :)
Comedy is comedy – everybody needs to get the fuck over a cartoon and needs to start focussing on real issues.. E.g. Ebola and other crazy shit
do you know why obscene cartoons exist???? its an outlet, better the crudness be done in animation than being done for real?
Family Guy has been making jokes like this for years. It depends on whether you look at it as an episode of Family Guy or The Simpsons.
I’m personally not a fan of the joke – or similar ones on Family Guy – but don’t get annoyed about something that turns up in one show once and ignore it when it turns up dozens of times in another.
The show was rated appropriately, you knew what you were getting into when the Griffins went to Springfield
Tbh out of the five minute clip that was the funniest part and if you find it offensive then what are you doing watching family guy in the first place all it is, is a joke for christ sake
the only people who are complaining about this have never watched Family Guy…they don’t understand the type of dark humor that makes it funny. This is why a crossover episode was dangerous…the Simpsons always kept their jokes mostly clean while Seth MacFarlane goes all out with Family Guy and American Dad…people need to watch a season of Family Guy then stfu
As George Carlin said, you can make ANYTHING funny, it is all about how you structure the joke. People say “you can’t joke about rape, rape isn’t funny!” Now imagine Porky Pig raping Elmer Fudd…Ehh? Well why do you think they call him Porky?… People are gonna get butt hurt over just about anything (no pun) And the media is just gonna eat that shit up, it keeps them in business.
dont worry about it, you just say rape nowadays and most feminists go up in arms.
its very existence is unsupportable to them. they cannot support that there are terrible things that happen in this world including death and rape and this lack of acceptance of life in all of its forms leads them to become rigid and doctrinaire.
in fact , ironically, they begin to display characteristics of the close-minded and intolerant patriarchal men and women whose actions and beliefs inspired the feminist movement in the first place.
it is a fear-based response that does not deserve the support it is getting.
humor and comedy are love and one of the best responses and cures for close-mindedness, whether in the form of patriarchy or extreme feminism. rigid thought is the enclosing of the heart, and humor is the opening of it. open hearted people do not often rape people.
deep down, everybody knows the truth, which is simple. men and women are equal although different, as are all beings on this earth. no one deserves to be assaulted in any way but it does happen and is a part of life at this stage of the earth’s development. humor is one of the good things and the potential cures for these very problems rather than their causes.
children laugh all the time, they play jokes on each other all the time and do the “wrong” thing to get a laugh. That’s because they are pure and transcend morality. In their purity, they manifest one of the main currents of the Universe which is humor. If you look closely, you too will see that life is nothing more than a joke, a huge cosmic joke.
anyway, freaking out and making a huge fuss and trying to lock down any mention of the bad things (“Voldemort”) not only doesn’t help, it makes it worse. it’s 1984esque and terrifying. everyone who is dictatorial believes that their point of view is the right one and their extreme actions therefore justified. but the wisest people are the least forceful and the most gentle. let people be. live and let live. life is messy by design. we are all going to die even though we value life. many people will be raped and otherwise assaulted. it will not help anything to try to swim against the current. the only hope is to realize that the life-force that created us and all life also created rape and murder, and that therefore to mistrust those things is to mistrust the entire life-force. I do not believe that the life-force would damn itself to suffering forever. just imagining the beginning of the earth, in all of its violence, to its present state where babies and butterflies can easily survive and flourish, it is clear that we are going from chaos into order, and after that most likely from order into chaos again. one either has a basic faith and trust in life or not. when you trust, you can laugh. and when you can laugh, you will not be inclined to rape someone or otherwise mistreat them.
I can never comprehend why people feel the need to whine about stuff that is expected.If you don’t like it…Don’t watch it ! WoW..I just created a cure ! And remember..It’s not rape if you yell surprise first. (it’s surprise sex) Yes people…That was also a joke. Don’t get your panties all twisted up !
The key to preventing rape jokes from being super-offensive is to make sure they’re funny.
You failed.
The whole point is that rape ISN’T funny. I knew before I saw this clip that it would be Stewy making the rape ‘joke’. Bart’s crank yanking is about puns and bodily humor, and the punch line is not rape, it’s that Stewy doesn’t get it, and proceeds to present Moe with a horrific, real-life scenario, not simply harmless hijinks.
A similar (albeit on a less controversial [or not] scale) was with the show Scrubs. Turk and JD are playing pick-up basketball. While on defense, JD is face-to-face with a black surgeon with the ball and, well… he hasn’t quite figured out smack talk works: [www.youtube.com]
This is a longer version of a couple previous comments, but really… it shouldn’t be this hard guys. C’mon.
That’s what happens when you put ‘Family Guy’ with ‘The Simpsons’ Family Guy is rubbish to me all these weird pauses of them looking at each other just rubbish.
Muh soggy knee!!!! I got triggered!!!!! hurr durr!! it’s a cartoon that has ben on air 26 years characterised by acid humor, what the hell did you expect!?
>2010+4
>offended by the most trivial matters
SHITLORD.
Still not funnier than the time that shark raped that retarded kid of South Park. TWICE.
Was that it?!! Seriously, that’s the joke?
You want to know good RAPE JOKES;
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
There you go!
You want to know how to stop serial rapist and repeat sex offenders? Castration under the law! Cut off their beans and wieners leaving their urethra intact where they have to sit down to pee.
Well its a joke and if people are that sensitive about touchy material unless to find a reason to complain I can’t see why they are watching Family Guy or Simpsons or Bobs Burgers
I like these shows because they are funny but if people are that morally sensitive don’t watch or get sense of humour
Not all Rape survivors or people don’t know the difference between a joke And maybe thinking its in poor taste and groaning
Or the ones who go on crusades because its the internet and they got nothing better to do
Get a sense of humour or watch something else
They have probably do way worse than that i mean COME ON IS THE SIMPSONS AND FAMILY GUY
and if you think this ‘filfth’ is sending bad messages to kids? then be a fucking adult and dont let ur kids watch, they were stated many times THEY ARE NOT KIDS SHOWS get off ur fucking high horses
sorry if my swearing offends LOL