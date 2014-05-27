Here’s Your Breakdown Of What The ‘Mad Men’ Payouts Would Be Worth Today For Sterling Cooper Partners

Dustin has done a most excellent job discussing the Mad Men mid-season finale and giving us a glimpse into what we can hope for the characters in the second half of the final season, but leave it to Reddit to research and spread the numbers of the estimated payouts for Sterling Cooper & Partners and what those dollar amounts would be worth today.

Multiply any of these numbers by zero to calculate Harry Crane’s payout…

Enlargeable image here. How’s that feel, Pete?

May “I’ve got 10%!” be 2014’s optimistic answer to “Not Great Bob!”