Here’s Your Breakdown Of What The ‘Mad Men’ Payouts Would Be Worth Today For Sterling Cooper Partners

Dustin has done a most excellent job discussing the Mad Men mid-season finale and giving us a glimpse into what we can hope for the characters in the second half of the final season, but leave it to Reddit to research and spread the numbers of the estimated payouts for Sterling Cooper & Partners and what those dollar amounts would be worth today.
Multiply any of these numbers by zero to calculate Harry Crane’s payout…
Enlargeable image here. How’s that feel, Pete?
May “I’ve got 10%!” be 2014’s optimistic answer to “Not Great Bob!”
And none for Harry Crane, bye.
Didn’t Don stake Pete’s share initially? I don’t remember him paying Don back but, I drink a lot so that’s to be expected. Pretty nice payback on limited investment. Same for Joan, I guess.
pretty good for one night’s work….aww sorry joannie, i love you
Not quite. Pete paid up himself the first time and then at some point SCDP was going through trouble (losing Lucky Strike?) and all the partners were going to have to pay in again. Pete didn’t have the money and Trudy wouldn’t let Pete borrow any more from her dad. Don paid Pete’s share without a word because Pete had recently blown up the defense contract they were going to get because it could have exposed Don as Dick Whitman. Pete fell on his sword completely for Don and Don paid him back.
I can’t believe I remember that off the top of my head.
Don paid Pete’s share when the company lost Lucky Strike and needed capitol to keep payroll and operating expenses. But I find it hard that Don only has 12% of the company. In the original Sterling Cooper, Bert started him at 12% and I would guess that he had at least 25% of SCDP, with Cooper and Sterling at 25, Pete at 10 and Lane at 15. I would guess that Roger and Bert could have had 20% but Culter, Chaough and Don all have 15%. There’s not a real reason Ted has more than Don or Cutler.
Yeah, I think the creator only made this based off hard info that’s been said on the show and could be found on Wiki. Don’s % definitely seems a little low.
Thinking about it more, 17% for all 5 senior partners and then 10 & 5 for Pete and Joan could be more likely. Then the 5 senior partners give 1-2% to Harry to give him his shares but probably after some sort of buyin or deposit from Harry?
So the highs aren’t quite as high but all senior members get around $6 million. Much better than the half million Don got for his 12% when they sold to the British
I want to feel bad for Harry, but lately he’s had such a douche complex I’m ok with him getting boned. All this is going to lead up to him shooting Pete, right after Pete gets back with Trudy.
Also good for Joan, Peggy is hella creative and and innovative but Joan has been grinding it out for years.
I love Joan the character, but her bitch attitude towards Don is completely undeserved. She has worked hard for the agency, but earning a partnership because she fucked a client doesn’t give her the right to suddenly turn on Don.
@2Skinny: I had let it slide earlier in the season but found myself SUPER pissed this episode. Dustin’s shame theory is really the only thing that makes sense.
@2Skinny and @Maske Weiner said that Joan is pissed at Don because he had essentially cost everyone so much money losing Jaguar and then he kept falling lower and lower and Joan was basically done with him when the partners put him on leave.
She may not care much anymore now that she’s loaded. Over $10 Million in today’s dollars, I think she may be able to calm down now.
Joan’s anger is because Don ruined the public offering that would have made her all this money a year earlier. Which is a bit unfair because Don didn’t know they were planning this public offering, it was all being planned behind his back. I get why Don is a bit puzzled as to why she turned on him.
No Joan is super justified in being pissed cuz she fucked that weird creep to get jaguar and don basically pissed it away cuz he thought he was annoying or whatever. Add that to don costing them all money and joan is completely justified, she wasn’t even being unfair to don cuz she’s a partner and can manage how she wants.
Ok, Don’s shares seem really low. Are Ted and Cutler’s shares so big because they absorbed Gleason’s? And if so, then will the same thing happen now that Burt is deceased? Will the senior SC partners get to absorb his shares, or will that be everyone who’s a current partner?