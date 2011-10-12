Hey TV Networks, Stop Making Shows About Goddam Fairy Tales

Below is the first promo for NBC’s “Grimm,” which re-imagines fairy tales as real-life crimes and follows the cops who try to solve the cases. The network is being sure to sell this as “From the creators of ‘Buffy’ and ‘Angel’…”, but considering those were niche hits on The WB and that “Grimm” will air on Friday nights (starting October 28th), NBC has pretty much already given up on it. It will be lucky to survive until the new year.
And yet, for all of its inherent suckiness, “Grimm” isn’t even the worst show based on fairy tales that will debut this season. That dishonor goes to “Once Upon a Time,” which premieres October 23rd on ABC (trailer below “Grimm’s”). It’s a mind-numbingly retarded new drama in which everyone in the modern fictional town of Storybrooke has a parallel life in which they’re living a fairy tale with terrible writing and cheap costumes and lousy special effects.
On the off chance that someone at a network is reading this: this is why viewers are leaving for cable. Because you grab whatever’s available in the public domain and make boring, lazy, stupid TV out of it. Stop it. Or don’t. Screw you. You’ll be out of business in the next ten years anyway.
Jennifer Morrison dressed as some kind of medieval skank, maybe? Im gonna watch and find out just to be safe.
Worse yet, I think they’re turning the board game Clue into a teenage drama, only they’ll drop the clunky professional titles so the teens will just be called “Mustard” and “Scarlett.”
Guess Who? is next.
“Where are we going?”
“Someplace horrible…”
And they end up in small-town America? Yeah, that should go over well with viewers.
That would certainly explain “Law & Order: Happy Birthday Unit”
The chick in the Red Running Hoodie seemed to have a nice ass…..
…let’s hope the writers run with that storyline…..
I’ll be looking forward to the Little Jack Horner episode.
I have a feeling a lot of it will be pixelated.
Midwest Girthquake……
…great idea….
Cinemax should hire Andrew Dice Clay and they could do a Dice-man version each week…..just like the good ole “Red Shoe Diaries”…..
“From the creators of ‘Buffy’ and ‘Angel’…”, Does this include Mr. Whedon? No? Then nevermind.
(Who am I kidding? Of course I will watch at least one episode of each of these nerdfests.)
PS – will there be a way for me not to be a Male on my Uproxx profile?
I thought banging a vampire is the new American fairytale?
@Otto
I shit you not, Happy Birthday is copyrighted by Time Warner. They once sued the Girl Scouts for singing it around a campfire.
Breaking Bad can’t come back fast enough.
The nerds already have Fringe on Friday, what more do we…er, they want?
Is that a penis in wolf’s clothing?
/sorry
Well, Jeteyes, they’ve got to make money somehow. That poor company is just scraping by.