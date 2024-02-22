Move Over Alan Ritchson, Hilary Swank Chased Down A Robber, Too

Alan Ritchson and Hilary Swank stopped by The View this week where the two actors promoted their new movie, Ordinary Angels. However, their interview went viral for an entirely different reason. The Reacher star made the panel all hot and bothered with his tale of chasing down a thief in Montreal while on a date with his wife. Turns out, his co-star also did some amateur crime-fighting.

Shortly after Ritchson recalled his real-life tussle with a thief, Swank opened up about chasing down a robber in Paris. According to Sky News, the incident happened in 2013, and Swank was determined to catch the guy.

“I was living in Paris, I got robbed and I chased the guy down too,” she told The View panel. “I was like, ‘I’m gonna get my bag, I just need my passport. Give me my passport!'”

Ritchson jumped in as his costar told the story, too, adding, “The craziest part is it wasn’t like somebody – she wasn’t like, ‘I think that guy’s doing something wrong.’ She was in the vehicle and the guy smashed her window out. And chased him.” Swank was in heeled boots while it happened, she said, and laughed as co-host Whoopi Goldberg joked, “You know how long it takes to get a passport?” The Oscar winner said her passport at the time “was nice and thick and I’d added pages with all the places that I’d ever traveled. I was like, this is so meaningful.”

Despite her dogged pursuit, Swank never caught up with the guy. Although, she did tease that there was more to the harrowing story that she’ll share during her next visit to The View.

Ordinary Angels arrives in theaters on February 22.

