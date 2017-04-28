HBO

On most TV shows, when a character dies, we won’t see them again. But Game of Thrones isn’t most TV shows (most TV shows don’t have dragons). Beric Dondarrion and Jon Snow were brought back to life by Thoros of Myr and Melisandre, respectively, through the Lord of the Light, while Khal Drogo appeared to Daenerys while she was in the House of the Undying.

It’s unlikely Hodor, the simple-minded former-stable boy who passed away while, um, holding the door to help Bran and Meera escape, will show up next season, but actor Kristian Nairn has an idea for how it could happen. When asked by the Belfast Telegraph whether he’d enjoy returning as an “instrument of evil,” Nairn responded, “As a fan, I’m not sure I would love that, but as an actor, I would absolutely love that and it would be so much fun to play that. But I kind of think it’s nice the way it’s left, there have been enough rebirth moments in Game of Thrones.” Then again, “Maybe he’s not dead, maybe he’s just roaming round the countryside eating berries like a grizzly bear!”

What about Hodor as a White Walker? They don’t say much, either; it’s a perfect fit. “I’m just going to say no,” Nairn responded, “but I might be lying. I can’t give anything away. I have let things slip before by accident and I’ve learnt the hard way.” So there you go: Hodor will return as Lady Stoneheart.

Now give us one last “Hodor” for the road.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via the Belfast Telegraph)