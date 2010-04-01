HOLY CRAP, THAT’S THE SAME GUY?

04.01.10 8 years ago 15 Comments

Revelation of the day: Mark Pellegrino, who’s most recognizable these days as Jacob on “Lost,” also played the Blond Treehorn Thug in The Big Lebowski. So if you’re a Hollywood casting agent and you need an actor who can forcibly dunk a guy in water, Pellegrino’s your man. Up next for him: a role as a superhuman Southern Baptist preacher on “True Blood” who baptizes vampires by force.

Full-size image at bohemea. UPDATE: Now with mash-up video! See below.

TAGSLostMark Pellegrino

