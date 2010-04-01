Revelation of the day: Mark Pellegrino, who’s most recognizable these days as Jacob on “Lost,” also played the Blond Treehorn Thug in The Big Lebowski. So if you’re a Hollywood casting agent and you need an actor who can forcibly dunk a guy in water, Pellegrino’s your man. Up next for him: a role as a superhuman Southern Baptist preacher on “True Blood” who baptizes vampires by force.
Full-size image at bohemea. UPDATE: Now with mash-up video! See below.
There ya go: [www.youtube.com]
The only show he’s not been in was Help!… It’s the Hair Bear Bunch! And that was only because of a scheduling clash.
The Others in not the preferred nomenclature. Others-American, please.
That mash-up just made my morning. I might not get drunk at lunch now.
Fuck Mike! He was also the hapless hitman in Mulholland Drive. [www.youtube.com]
To find Pellegrino, I have to think like Pelligrino…”I’m a big four-eyed lame-o who wears the same stupid sweater every day”…THE SPRINGFIELD RIVER!!!
He’s also Lucifer on Supernatural.
Another, though completely unrelated, “Holy crap, that’s the same guy?” surprise is the kid playing Eugene Sledge in “The Pacific” is the same kid the Sam Neill made out with in “Jurassic Park.”
Now you know how I felt when I figured out D’Angelo Barksdale and the kicker from “Waterboy” were the same actor.
@el dragonero: Vince at FilmDrunk pulled that out the first minute he saw Sledge onscreen. It was a helluva pull.
@pBeazy: I just realized that this past weekend when I caught part of The Waterboy on cable. Blew my mind.
You might also remember D’angelo from Gangs of New York. He played the black guy.
I heard Pellegrino was asked to play in the American Century Championship this July, but he declined.
Obviously, he’s not a golfer.
All I know is that ever since Jacob showed up I’ve been waiting for someone to hit him in the face with a frying pan.
