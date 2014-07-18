‘Homeland’ Season 4 Has A Premiere Date, A Poster, And A New Action-Packed Trailer

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here’s the first trailer for Season 4 of Homeland, which is taking a hard left turn after the departure of star Damian Lewis. Or maybe it’s a right turn. Whichever direction gets you to Pakistan fastest. Entertainment Weekly explains:

The show has an entirely new setting — the season largely takes place overseas in Pakistan and Afghanistan as CIA case officer Carrie struggles to maintain stability in the region following the pullout of U.S. forces in Afghanistan. Plus there are several new cast members as well, including Corey Stoll, Suraj Sharma, Laila Robins, and Michael O’Keefe. [EW]

What is your favorite part of that trailer? Mine is the “What the hell is wrong with you?/What is wrong with YOU?” back and forth just after the 0:30 mark, because I’m choosing to believe they go back and forth like that for five straight minutes. (More info about Season 4 here.)

Anyway, the trailer was presented during Showtime’s chunk of the Television Critics Association’s press tour (which I suppose explains why they released i at 4:30 ET on a Friday), during which they also revealed that the fourth season will premiere on October 5th at 9:00 p.m. And they tweeted out the first poster, too, which I have posted below and tentatively titled “Good at Spying.”