‘Homeland’ Season 4 Has A Premiere Date, A Poster, And A New Action-Packed Trailer

Here’s the first trailer for Season 4 of Homeland, which is taking a hard left turn after the departure of star Damian Lewis. Or maybe it’s a right turn. Whichever direction gets you to Pakistan fastest. Entertainment Weekly explains:
The show has an entirely new setting — the season largely takes place overseas in Pakistan and Afghanistan as CIA case officer Carrie struggles to maintain stability in the region following the pullout of U.S. forces in Afghanistan. Plus there are several new cast members as well, including Corey Stoll, Suraj Sharma, Laila Robins, and Michael O’Keefe. [EW]
What is your favorite part of that trailer? Mine is the “What the hell is wrong with you?/What is wrong with YOU?” back and forth just after the 0:30 mark, because I’m choosing to believe they go back and forth like that for five straight minutes. (More info about Season 4 here.)
Anyway, the trailer was presented during Showtime’s chunk of the Television Critics Association’s press tour (which I suppose explains why they released i at 4:30 ET on a Friday), during which they also revealed that the fourth season will premiere on October 5th at 9:00 p.m. And they tweeted out the first poster, too, which I have posted below and tentatively titled “Good at Spying.”
A girl wearing red, against a sea of black and white?
Looks like someone’s never seen Schindler’s List.
….or someone has a very Schindler’s List-centric fetish…
So Carrie didn’t take the station chief job in Beruit? Why?
Did you want them to explain the entire season in one minute then? (Also, I’m pretty sure it was Istanbul)
Yes, Istanbul
Put me down as cautiously optimistic. I still think last season should have been the series finale.
Although I haven’t really enjoyed the past 2 seasons that much I am curious to see what season 4 will be like as its seems like it will be totally different. It’s pretty much a reboot.
“There’s no place like Homeland” F you.
Corey Stoll is gonna be in this too?!
Anyway, I’m pretty sure watching the first few episodes of Tyrant is gonna make me appreciate this show a whole lot more. Plus, I think collectively all our standards have been lowered, so it probably won’t disappoint. Also, I’m curious as to what other big shows will be running while this is on?
I stopped watching after season 2, but isn’t Carrie a certified fucking psychopath? I don’t think the CIA puts people like that in charge of stuff.
They get bonus points for not making Corey Stoll wear a terrible wig.
Yea whatever the hell he’s wearing on The Strain oughta be shot
Whatever happens can’t suck as much as Penny Dreadful