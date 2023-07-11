As the Supe-loathing world awaits The Boys Season 4 (and we’ve rounded up the available details thus far), fans of the show can also look forward to some gaming crossovers. As announced earlier this week, Black Noir will (somehow) be coming to Call Of Duty with a few other members of The Seven (including Homelander), and this news led to some speculation about Mortal Kombat I, through which the Mortal Kombat universe shall be “reborn” beginning in September.

And that led to some direct questioning. And surprise, surprise, that led to a seeming confirmation.

Witness this screencap from Vought International Studios’ TikTok page, where the evil corporation announced the Black Noir bit, and then they responded to a user question, apparently on whether Homelander could possibly appear in Mortal Kombat I: “MK confirmed.” [Insert flexed-bicep emoji.] The account added, “Homelander will be available at some point, that’s all we can say.”

Heck, even non-hardcore gamers will likely be excited by this news, which shall lead to Antony Starr’s Worst Supe as a playable character. The thought of hearing “Finish Him” while Homelander is barely wavering on his feet? What a thrilling burst of nostalgia injected into preexisting excitement for The Boys‘ next season.

Ideally, Homelander will not pull out this sneak-attack move on his opponents. Then again, that could be a hit, too. Naturally, we need Billy Butcher in this game as well. No one will ever be able to stop playing these two. Success!

FYI, earlier this year, Polygon discussed the rumor of Homelander appearing in Mortal Kombat I as well. There’s no official announcement yet from the website, but if the Vought International Studios TikTok is to be believed, and they’re not simply messing with us…. get ready.