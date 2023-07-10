Last month, The Boys and Call of Duty teased a collaboration between the two powerhouse franchises, and today, a surprising character from the show has announced details of the upcoming crossover.

In a new video posted by Vought International, the fictional corporation behind The Seven, the twisted superhero team featured in The Boys, Black Noir holds a press conference where he confirms that he’ll be appearing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 along with Homelander (Antony Starr) and Starlight (Erin Moriarty). And by confirm we mean that Black Noir simply nods “yes” or “no” when asked questions being that he’s mute.

The announcement video also reveals that a “hero who shall not be named” will also appear in the crossover, and according to Comic Book, fans are convinced that “operator” will be none other than Karl Urban’s Butcher. While Homelander, Starlight, and possibly Butcher’s presence makes sense, Black Noir showing up gets a little tricky.

Spoilers for The Boys below:

Black Noir died in the final moments of Season 3, which makes his inclusion in the game and the press conference a bit odd. However, The Boys figured out a fix for that problem. Before the video begins, the screen text reads, “The following press conference was filmed last year prior to Black Noir’s secret mission and Starlight’s betrayal of The Seven.” We’re guessing the “secret mission” is how the show will explain his absence for the time being.

Of course, Black Noir is the source of a major twist in the comics, which we won’t spoil here. So don’t be surprised if his death (or sudden reemergence) isn’t all that it seems when The Boys returns for Season 4.

The Boys Seasons 1-3 are available for streaming on Amazon.