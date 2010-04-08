Hooray, ‘Tosh.0’ Renewed!

Before the second season has even begun, Comedy Central has renewed “Tosh.0” for a third year. The Live Feed says:

The network announced “at least” 29 more episodes, set to debut next January. The second season will get underway in June. The upcoming season consists of 25 episodes, which the network picked up when it announced an overall deal with star Daniel Tosh back in December. [more on that here – Ed.]

I’ve made no secret of my love for this show, largely because of segments like Asians doing Walken impressions and the Web Redemption where the guy pukes milk and blood, but also because Tosh fits so well in the role of mocking the Internet. He finds the right balance between cruelty to others and being self-deprecating. That’s the only way I can explain how he survived wearing all those cardigans.