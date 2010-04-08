Hooray, ‘Tosh.0’ Renewed!

#Daniel Tosh #Comedy Central
04.08.10 8 years ago 6 Comments

Before the second season has even begun, Comedy Central has renewed “Tosh.0” for a third year. The Live Feed says:

The network announced “at least” 29 more episodes, set to debut next January. The second season will get underway in June. The upcoming season consists of 25 episodes, which the network picked up when it announced an overall deal with star Daniel Tosh back in December. [more on that here – Ed.]

I’ve made no secret of my love for this show, largely because of segments like Asians doing Walken impressions and the Web Redemption where the guy pukes milk and blood, but also because Tosh fits so well in the role of mocking the Internet. He finds the right balance between cruelty to others and being self-deprecating. That’s the only way I can explain how he survived wearing all those cardigans.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Daniel Tosh#Comedy Central
TAGSCOMEDY CENTRALDANIEL TOSHTOSH.0

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP