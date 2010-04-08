Hooray, ‘Tosh.0’ Renewed!

Before the second season has even begun, Comedy Central has renewed “Tosh.0” for a third year. The Live Feed says:
The network announced “at least” 29 more episodes, set to debut next January. The second season will get underway in June. The upcoming season consists of 25 episodes, which the network picked up when it announced an overall deal with star Daniel Tosh back in December. [more on that here – Ed.]
I’ve made no secret of my love for this show, largely because of segments like Asians doing Walken impressions and the Web Redemption where the guy pukes milk and blood, but also because Tosh fits so well in the role of mocking the Internet. He finds the right balance between cruelty to others and being self-deprecating. That’s the only way I can explain how he survived wearing all those cardigans.
Is birthday dog on the right stoned?
I personally enjoyed his chick nutshot segment…disarray in the va-jay-jay!!!
I thought what was airing right now, despite the 3 week break, was already the second season.
Mandate!
Ufford, I have to thank you. If it weren’t for you I never would have thought to watch this show in the first place.
On the other hand, I want to smack the shit out of you for getting me hooked on Better Off Ted right before it flamed. Thanks for that, ass.
The clips are funny enough, but Tosh strikes me as a self-impressed twat. He seems like the guy in high school who’d make fun of the special ed kids before pushing a freshman down a flight of steps.