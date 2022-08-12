There ain’t no rule that says a dog can’t play basketball, but there is a rule that disqualifies Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings from being a contestant again. But it’s one that the game show might be willing to break for the GOAT.

To prevent the kind of chicanery that led to the quiz show scandals of the 1950s, hosts are technically ineligible from participating in future episodes because they’ve “seen behind the curtain,” producer Sarah Foss explained on the Inside Jeopardy! podcast. That being said, if Jennings got the itch again and wanted to prove his chops against Tournament of Champions-eligible contestants Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and Mattea Roach, executive producer Michael Davies might be willing to bend the rules.

“But I’m telling you, it’s like if Ken is the Greatest of All Time — kind of like Arnold Palmer who tees off at The Masters — if Ken came to me desperately and said, ‘This is it. I still want to play Jeopardy!,’ I cannot believe that I would completely close the door on Ken playing any form of Jeopardy! at any point in the future,” he said.

Maybe it would be unfair for Jennings to be a contestant on regular Jeopardy!, where he shares hosting duties with Mayim Bialik — which makes this a perfect time to bring back Rock & Roll Jeopardy! on VH1. Hope you know your Steve Miller Band albums, Ken!

(Via CinemaBlend)