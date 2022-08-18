It feels like it’s been years in the making (that’s because it has been) but the time is finally here for the Game of Thrones spinoff series to reign. And, more importantly, see if it will live up to the major hype. HBO released a new promo clip that will hopefully invite new and old fans into George R. R. Martin‘s ever-growing world of dragons and violence…and more dragons!

The new clip shows off some of the many dragons that will be featured in the series, each with their own personality. The promo also promises that the threat of war lingers around the Targaryen family, who are set to choose the new heir to the throne, though we can assume by the trailers that it does not go to Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) as originally expected. Luckily, Rhaenyra is a fighter who is willing to prove herself to be an adequate ruler. Plus, dragons!

House of the Dragon takes place several hundred years before the familiar Game of Thrones story took place, though the new series will provide some context to the complex family lines and dynasties. And, of course, more dragons!

The cast also includes Paddy Constantine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, and Sonoya Mizuno. Check out the trailer above, and tune into House of the Dragon this Sunday, August 21st on HBO Max.