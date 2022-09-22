dragon time jump
hbo
TV

Matt Smith Doesn’t Think ‘House Of The Dragon’ Will Have Another Huge Time Jump (Unless He’s Lying)

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Unlike Ned Stark losing his head in the ninth episode of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon skipping forward 10 years in episode six isn’t exactly a spoiler. The cast and crew have been up front about it, to give people time to prepare for seeing the last of Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, who play the younger versions of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, respectively (Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke will take over). I’m still not ready, but at least we still have Matt Smith, who is so damn good on the show.

The actor appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he discussed the upcoming decade-forward jump on House of the Dragon — and how it should be the show’s last. “Once we make the jump, we’re in,” Smith said. “I’m pretty sure from then on there’s not any big huge time jumps, particularly next season and the one after.”

House of the Dragon has a three- or four-season plan, so Smith is probably not being a sneaky little liar here. But if he is, this is the last time I trust an incestual prince in a bad wig. That’ll be tough, too. You can’t walk outside without running into of them these days.

You can listen to the podcast below.

(Via Screenrant)

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
Ari Lennox’s ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Signs In To A World Of Romance, Heartbreak, And Growth
by: InstagramTwitter
×