It’s hard keeping track of all the similar-sounding names on House of the Dragon. But it’s even harder to tell Ser Arryk and Ser Erryk Cargyll apart. The twins — Arryk is Team Green (Alicent); Erryk is Team Black (Rhaenyra) — are played by Luke and Elliott Tittensor, who pulled the ol’ switcheroo in the season one finale without anyone noticing.

“There’s that scene, that big scene where Corlys comes down and they’re putting the markers on the table and the messenger comes in,” House of the Dragon director Greg Yaitanes told the West of Westeros podcast. “It was a shot over two days and then one got COVID. [Elliott] got COVID, so we swapped him out with his brother.”

Adding to the confusion were the names of the actors versus the characters. There’s Luke Tittensor, the actor who plays Arryk, and then there’s Luke Velaryon, the character played by actor Elliot Grihault opposite actor Elliott Tittensor, who plays Erryk. “The way this came to me was the game of telephone,” the director jokes.

It’s hard to believe no one noticed it was a different actor. They look so different!

Yaitanes joked that it “would’ve killed us” if Twin Luke wasn’t available that day, as Erryk is standing next to Rhaenyra in the episode. It was a better option than the backup to the backup plan: hiring the Coors Light twins.

You can listen to the podcast episode below.

