‘How I Met Your Mother’ May Get A Happier Ending For Fans On DVD, But Should It?

It’s probably safe to say that the finale for How I Met Your Mother was kinda rough for a lot of fans of the show. It’s easy to get invested in media properties to the point that any deviation from the fan consensus can be a shock to the system, like with True Detective.
Even though Carter Bays and Craig Thomas had the ending we saw in the finale in mind since the pilot episode, they might have shot an alternate, “happy” ending and will include it on the DVD release of the final season. From Deadline:
I hear the alternate ending does not involve additional footage but rather a different editing of the episode. HIMYM producers and studio 20th Century Fox TV would not comment on any specifics of the alternate closing, but a source described it as a “happy ending.”
Seems like Deadline got this info from some Bothan spies and needed to relay it in a seedy garage below the Hollywood Bowl. It hits on plenty of interesting points, including the idea that the recent fan edited ending was the best ending we could’ve asked for (before it was taken down by 20th Century Fox).
But I have to ask this, do we actually deserve another ending to the show? Should fans be able to dictate the weaves of a story that isn’t their creation in order to reach the kind of satisfying ending they want?
Seeing the HIMYM reaction on Monday, you have to wonder if media will one day dive head first into a sort of “story on demand” format. CBS has “fan made episodes” of Hawaii 5-0 at the moment, but could that idea be taken to its limit in the creation of an entire show or film based on fan input?
The “alternate ending” is probably more of a ploy to sell DVDs than anything, but I think I’d rather have the definite awful ending than some choose your own adventure type of junk. It isn’t like we can’t continue to complain wherever anyone will listen. What do you think?
No. Fans don’t deserve any particular ending of any property. They deserve the best ending the creator can give them as seen by that creator. Hate it or love it, if the folks making the art have the right to tell their story.
We’re too entitled in this echo chamber.
@Max Colorado You’re right, but in no way was the ending that we were given the best ending. It was lame and rendered a lot of the series moot.
I completely agree. It wasn’t as good an ending as it could’ve been. And it really did render a lot of the series irrelevant.
But that’s not the question. In fact, I don’t even have a problem with the fan ending. Once a property is out in the universe, to a degree, it belongs to everyone. (Again, to a degree)
Still, Bay and Thomas don’t owe us a thing.
while it wasn’t the best ending i could have imagined for the series i didn’t hate it as most seem to do.
this next paragraph is more fitting for dexter
fans don’t deserve a particular ending BUT we deserve that the creator or whoever is responsible at the moment gives us something that doesn’t directly spit into our faces
Love it or hate it, you get one series ending, and that’s the one that the creators devised, not the one you feel that you had coming to you.
Indeed. Letting an audience vote for a happy ending to YOUR story is a slippery slope of artistic compromise.
Maybe next viewers can vote on which character comes back from the dead and back into the cast on The Walking Dead.
I completely *disagree*. The ending we have to Casablanca is not the original ending to Casablanca. They shot an ending, which test audiences hated, and then they ran through another three or four to get to the one we have today.
The problem with this ending is that it undermined the entire arc of the series. Not the mother dying part, but the Robin part. Undermining your own story isn’t art. It’s a first draft.
I don’t care if Casablanca filmed 50 endings and three of them had Godzilla in it. And the creators certainly have a right to offer a different ending to audiences if they want. My point is that this is the creator’s choice. The audience isn’t owed it.
And as I’ve said, yes the ending to the show was not the best one that it could’ve been. Any criticism in that regard is fair. But it is Bay and Thomas’s ending. We don’t get to tell them how they have to end the show.
While I don’t think there should necessarily be a new ending, I feel like Bay and Thomas completely disregarded the fans while making that ending. Why shouldn’t we get to have input on the show? They made the show to be seen by an audience, you cater to your audience. They made the show for us we have the right to be upset that they screwed the pooch on the finale.
I think fans have every right to be upset with the ending and have said that from the beginning. But “we get to have input” is in no way the same thing as being upset. This idea that because creators somehow “cater to” the audience is what has resulted in this insane and inflated sense of entitlement. You get to have input if the creator of the art invites it. If you don’t like that transaction, stop participating in it.
Plain and simple, you aren’t. Owed. Anything. Period. You aren’t even owed their best effort. Their effort is theirs. It doesn’t matter if you’ve invested nine minutes or nine years in something. The creator has the right to include you or exclude you at their discretion and you, as a consumer, have the right to have any feeling about their output you’d like. But, again, as a consumer you do NOT have the *right* to creative input.
@Max Colorado- I’m working on more than one long-runner with a specific ending already in mind. It doesn’t matter why, if I stray too far from my original intent, I owe the story that actually ended up happening a finale that works for it. Period. I may resent/regret how things got off track, but I’m a pretty lousy creator if I try to wedge in the original ending when it no longer belongs.
That doesn’t mean I’m beholden to anyone outside my own conscience to actually fix the ending, of course. But if a lot of people think I botched the final act and I go back later and realize the anger has some merit, I am gonna own it, and depending on how bad I think I blew it, at least consider fixing it. You don’t have to cater to the fans, but you do have to cater to the story you told up to that point, and the fans are who get to decide if you’ve succeeded in that regard.
@The NME. I agree with every syllable you wrote… Until the last sentence. I would only amend it to say that fans are A way to tell if you’ve succeeded. They’re not THE way. If I know in my heart I nailed the ending, it doesn’t matter if anyone else likes the ending.
DVD extras often have alternate endings that went unused. If they actually gave you the option to watch the finale with an alternate cut they didn’t air it would change nothing. They made their choice and that’s that. Would be a neat extra I guess but it can’t erase the past 3 seasons of suck.
I hear that the over 45 crowd actually liked the ending. Maybe because they wish they had someone to fall back on after all those failed marriages.
Dickens provided an alternative ending to Great Expectations.
HIMYM ain’t Dickens.
Meh, any Ridley Scott interview in regards to the endings of his films will show you that even the creator themselves sometimes don’t know what the proper ending to their stories are.
Alien – 2 versions that are basically similar but have alternate or extended scenes.
Legend – 2 versions that are VASTLY different in story, tone, and music.
Blade Runner – No comment.
There is no need for another ending. Just remove the finale. Barney and Robin’s wedding plus a two minute scene of Ted meeting the Mother is the perfect ending
Network TV shows have become something that appeals to the largest number of people without pissing anyone off. They make them as bland and safe as possible in hopes of getting the most number of viewers. Because of this, you get shows like NCIS and Big Bang Theory that most of the people on this website will never watch.
However when a show like HIMYM decides to go outside the safe zone and put something out that doesn’t appeal to the masses, we get this outrage.
This is why we can’t have nice things
No, because the ending itself was really amazing. It wasn’t the fairytale ending so many (including myself) wanted, but after some time to think on it and a few more rewatches, I ended up an impressive mix of horribly depressed and deliriously happy that impresses me to no end.
No. If you fuckers think you know how to end a show, why don’t you create your own? Oh right, because it’s one of the more difficult things to do in this world and you’re just a lazy consumer.
But that’s a lazy argument. WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE??????
It wasn’t the happy ending we wanted for Ted or the happy ending Ted wanted for Ted but it really was a happy ending if you look at it from the Ted and Robin perspective.
Except they will spend the next 9 years breaking up and getting back together and doing a bunch of hand wringing.
There was no problem with the ending. It’s that they dicked around for 9 seasons and then threw in 5 or so seasons of character development in one episode. They should have told all the Season Finale stories throughout the run of the series, and that ending would have been perfect.
It’s the showmakers being entitled to be given the opportunity to provide an alternate ending.
I think they had a chance and they massively dissed their fans and blew it. Why do they deserve a chance to re-do it?
This is what our world has come to, where everyone gets and opportunity for a re-do. You didn’t pass your test? oh nvm, honey, you can re-take it.
I say screw it and let them live with the consequences of the crappy decision they made. No do over for them.
I just figured it was a crappy bonus item for the dvd, didn’t think it was supposed to be a new time line sort of thing. I mean an awesome bonus is the Malcom in the Middle ending to Breaking Bad.
What the hell is going on in that picture? Is that Allison Hannigan?
ALL OF MY YES. I prefer the fan made version that “fixed” the ending and just left it with Ted and Tracy under the yellow umbrella.
They should change it … and say the robin thing was a joke for a double episode it was still too short for everything that happened barney and robin getting divorced was just silly with only 10 minutes left and the only happy couple being ted ( lol ) it was rushed and the fact that the mother died and he got with robin im sorry to say this but it was just RETARDED.