How Many Episodes Are In ‘Fallout’ Season 1?

There are not one but two highly-anticipated video game adaptations set to premiere this month that will provide nonstop thrills, though only one of them has Walton Goggins. The other is about a short-beaked echidna (NOT a hedgehog). What team are you on?!

One of the most anticipated shows of 2024 is Amazon’s take on the popular post-apocalyptic video game Fallout. The series stars Ella Purnell as Lucy, a young vault dweller who hopes to explore the ruins of the apocalypse nearly 200 years after the world went downhill, but she gets a little more than she bargained for. She is joined by Kyle MacLachlan, Micheal Emerson, Zach Cherry, Aaron Clifton Moten, and Moises Arias.

All eight episodes of Fallout season one will start streaming on Prime Video on April 10 at 9 p.m. EST. Watch them all before Knuckles premieres later in the month!

Here is the official synopsis:

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

