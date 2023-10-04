(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Power Book IV: Force episode will be found below.)

We’re about to cross the halfway point in the second season of Power Book IV: Force and it’s been quite the hectic season already. So far, the biggest moment has been the death of Walter Flynn, a character played by none other than Tommy Flanagan. He was killed by his son Vic Flynn who is now working with the police to take down his sister and Tommy Egan, though, he’s a bit reluctant to do the latter. As for Tommy, he’s moving forward on his plan to take over the Chicago drug with Diamond by his side as they partnered to lead CBI. It’s been a whole lot going on in this season of Power Book IV: Force. Here’s how many episodes you can expect to indulge in this season.

How Many Episodes Are In Power Book IV: Force Season 2?

Season two of Power Book IV: Force has a total of 10 episodes which is the same amount that season one had. The new episodes are available on Fridays starting at midnight EST/PST. Each week, the new episode will also air on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT.