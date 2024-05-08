When Does ‘The Chi’ Season 6, Episode 9 Come Out?

It only took eight months, but at long last, the sixth season of The Chi is just a couple of days away from returning with a new slate of episodes. The season was split into the two halves of eight episodes, with the first batch airing towards the end of last summer. The string of episodes ended with the departures of Alex R. Hibbert ( Kevin Williams ) and Tory O. Davis (Pastor Stanley Jackson) as well as a big cliffhanger that will only make for an exciting second half of season six . So if you’re ready for the ride, here’s when you can watch The Chi season 6, episode 9.

When Will The Chi Season 6, Episode 9 Come Out?

The ninth episode of The Chi season six, titled “The Aftermath,” will arrive on May 10. The Boma Iluma-directed and Lena Waithe-written episode will be available on Friday, 5/10 on the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME app starting at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later air on the SHOWTIME TV channel on May 12 at 9 pm ET/PT. A synopsis for “The Aftermath” can be found below:

Victor and Emmett deal with the consequences of their decision to take on Douda. Keisha worries about her family’s safety, while Jada and Darnell make moves to keep everyone safe. Alicia cashes in a favor from Bianca.

‘The Chi’ season 6, part 2 debuts on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on May 10, 2024. Seasons 1-5 as well as season 6 part 1 are available now to stream on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME