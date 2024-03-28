As Curb Your Enthusiasm wraps up its 12th and final season, Larry David has been making the press rounds to promote the ending of his hit HBO series. So far that press tour has seen him throttling Elmo, and for a brief moment, it sure looked like he was ready to give Chris Wallace the same treatment.

While making an appearance on the latest episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, which saw David launch into an impassioned rant about why Donald Trump is a sociopath, the comedian got similarly testy when Wallace started asking about his net worth. In addition to Curb, David also had a hand in creating Seinfeld and he reportedly walked away with $242 million when the series was sold into syndication in 1998. But when Wallace started poking into David’s finances, the TV creator wasn’t having it.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

While speaking with David, Wallace explained that his father always told him people are fascinated by how much rich people are worth and that he once asked the question to Johnny Carson. “I’m going to say what should have been said to your father: None of your f*cking business. How about that? And that’s ridiculous. That’s ridiculous,” David replied, but Wallace pressed him, telling the comedy icon that he’d read he is worth $500 million. “That number is so preposterous,” David clapped back.

Wallace didn’t give up, but David wasn’t about to crack either.

“How about $100 million?” Wallace asked to which David replied, “OK, how about you shut up? OK. How about you shut up? Is that all right?”

Realizing he wasn’t getting an answer, Wallace did find the exchange memorable. “I gotta say, you know, 100 interviews. Nobody’s ever said that to me before,” he said with a laugh.

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 airs new episodes Sunday on HBO.

