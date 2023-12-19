How To Watch ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ This Year

There are some things you have to do every year around the holidays. It’s what’s known by most as a “tradition,” like how you “traditionally” get socks from your grandma every year or you “traditionally” fall asleep right after eating pumpkin pie so you don’t have to help clean up. But the most agreed upon tradition is normally some sort of feel-good movie, and there is nothing quite as unifying as A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Watching the 1965 animated classic used to be as easy as turning on your TV, but after Apple took over the Peanuts gang, it has become harder to watch them in recent years. The good news is that there is a way to watch the classic film, but you might have to jump through some hoops or shell out some money, or both!

Right now, the only way to stream A Charlie Brown Christmas is with AppleTV+. You could secure a subscription for $9.99 a month and watch various Peanuts titles year-round.

Of course, not everyone needs AppleTV+ because not everyone wants to see Jon Hamm’s awkward sex scenes, so you can sign up for a free 7-day trial in order to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas over the next week. There’s quite a selection there!