‘New Girl’s Lamorne Morris Gets Surreal In Hulu’s ‘Woke’ Trailer

Hulu just dropped the official teaser for its upcoming comedy series Woke starring Lamorne Morris (New Girl). The show is based on the real life of cartoonist Keith Knight, who developed and co-wrote the show with Barbershop writer Marshall Todd.

Here’s the official synopsis:

New comedy series, Woke, follows Keef, an African-American cartoonist finally on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes everything. Keef must now navigate the new voices and ideas that confront and challenge him, all without setting aflame everything he’s already built.

Knight, the author of The K Chronicles, Ink, and The Knight Life has won awards while juggling racial and class issues, and as Variety points out, he tends to enjoy “poking fun at the minutiae of urban living,” and those themes definitely come through in the the Hulu teaser. Morris character, Keef, is shown as an easy-going animator who just wants to “keep things light” until the NYPD shoves a gun in his face and tackles him to the ground in a, sadly, very poignant scene.

Following the incident, Keef finds himself taunted by cartoon objects as they push the once-neutral artist to truly examine the world around him and realize he can’t keep denying that racism exists even it means blowing up his career. Helping him along the way are Workaholics star Blake Anderson and Key and Peele‘s T. Murph, who are trying to wrap their heads around the fact that their friend sees talking trash cans and malt liquor bottles that demand racial awareness. It’s going to be a surreal time had by all.

Woke will be available for streaming on Hulu on September 9.