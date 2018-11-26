Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Over the summer, TNT revealed that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and actor Chris Pine were working on a new limited series titled I Am the Night. Formerly titled One Day She’ll Darken after the book it’s based on, the new show adapts author Fauna Hodel’s story about a young woman whose journey of self-discovery leads her on a dangerous path into something that sounds like a mix of hardboiled detective noir and horror. On Monday, Jenkins and Pine introduced a second I Am the Night trailer from the set of Wonder Woman 1984.

According to the official logline from TNT:

Written by Sam Sheridan and inspired by true events, I Am the Night tells the gripping story of Fauna Hodel (India Eisley), a teenage girl who is given away at birth, and grows up outside of Reno, Nevada. Fauna lives more-or-less comfortably with the mysteries of her origin, until one day she makes a discovery that leads her to question everything. As Fauna begins to investigate the secrets of her past, she meets a ruined reporter (Pine), haunted by the case that undid him. Together they follow a sinister trail that swirls ever closer to an infamous Los Angeles gynecologist, Dr. George Hodel (Jefferson Mays), a man involved in some of Hollywood’s darkest debauchery, and possibly, its most infamous unsolved crime.

Said “infamous unsolved crime” is, of course, the “Black Dahlia” murder of 1947, in which Elizabeth Short’s mutilated corpse was found in the Leimert Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. Her odd death and the mysterious circumstances surrounding it immediately captured the nation’s imagination, and it remains unsolved to this day. Pine’s character, Jay Singletary, is a reporter who covered the case and failed to solve it.

