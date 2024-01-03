How was your New Year’s Eve? Did you see Vanilla Ice and some Ninja Turtles play Mar-a-Lago? Did you somehow, through no fault of your own, get involved in a knock-down, drag-out biker brawl? If it was the latter, chances are you’re Ian Ziering. In a video obtained by TMZ, the Beverly Hills, 90210 and Sharknado alum can be seen duking it out with wheeled hooligan, only to incur the wrath of their compadres. Ziering, and his 12-year-old daughter, who was with him, were, he said, left “completely unscathed.” Still, the alarming video has attracted much attention, including from Ziering’s old Fox colleagues, who were happy to rally around him.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Ziering’s Instagram post about the incident scored likes from the likes of Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, and Brian Austin Green. Green went one further, posting his own Instagram Story video response to how Ziering handled the pickle.

“Hey, so I didn’t get a chance to get into this at all,” Green said from the driver’s seat of his car. “My boy Ian Ziering got into a fistfight on Hollywood Boulevard with like five dudes, and f*cking like beat them, did it, did his thing.”

Green wasn’t done. “He’s a monster. He’s f—ing incredibly fit, obviously. I would not suggest to anyone to fight people, especially not now in this climate,” he said. “But you know what? All turned out well. Z, I love you, brother. You’re a f—ing beast. Good on you.”

In his own Instagram post, Ziering wasn’t happy with the muted way law enforcement dealt with the scruffle.

“As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient,” Ziering said. “We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone. I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences.”

(Via EW)